Derry comedian Darren McCay takes show to Laughs@TheLoft
Although it’s his first full length solo show he’s far from a stranger to comedy fans in the Northwest. Darren is a regular on the scene here, you’ll have caught him at Brickworks, Laugh Tracks Coleraine, The Cosh, Terrace Laughs, The Boiler Room Strabane, the Pavilion Belfast and more. Most notably he’s the comic in residence at Bennigan’s Chicken Box Comedy were he writes a brand-new set each week based on the subjects the other acts have talked about.
He's even stretched his comedy reach further afield by making his Edinburgh Fringe debut at the NI Comedy Protocol and also taking to the stage at the legendary Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool.
It’s a far cry from his day job working for a very well-known transport service in Northern Ireland (which will not be named for legal purposes). But it’s those daily bizarre encounters with the public that form a strong back bone for his set.
With plenty of ‘you couldn’t write it’ material about everyday folks, Darren’s set is the perfect mix of good story telling and weird experiences. Exactly the sort of thing you’d expect from somebody brought up on diet of Billy Connolly.
His stories cover everything from having the world’s unluckiest lucky pen, shock discoveries about Santa, alternative uses for a defibrillator and what to do when you’re haunted by a goat.
Support on the night will be a special live recording of Comedy Live NW’s podcast ‘The Funny Mucks Podcast’ and will feature special guests Peter E Davidson, Luke McGibbon and Adam Laughlin.
Tickets for the show are £8 and available from ‘wegottickets.com’ or the event page from Comedy Live NW on Facebook. Tickets will also be available on the door at Brickwork Magazine St. Doors are at 7pm with the show kicking off at 8pm.