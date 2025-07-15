Derry Comedian Peter E Davidson Previews Edinburgh Fringe Show at Brickwork Loft

Comedy fans are in for a treat this Sunday as Derry’s own Peter E Davidson brings his latest stand-up special, Sizeable Chunks, to the Brickwork Lounge for one night only — ahead of a run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe.

The show, part of the Laughs@TheLoft comedy series, offers audiences a sneak peek at what Davidson is taking to the world’s biggest arts festival. But there’s a twist: the audience helps decide what the night’s about.

“Life is massive,” says Davidson. “No wonder people are overwhelmed. So, I’m breaking it down — and letting the crowd decide what topics are worth tackling. From relationships to robot overlords, from rosé to teaching in prisons — nothing’s off the table.”

It’s a format that promises laughs, surprises, and plenty of Derry humour.

Davidson, a well-known face on the Northern Irish comedy circuit, is no stranger to big laughs. With appearances on BBC NI’s The Blame Game, Live at the Sunflower, and writing credits for BBC Radio 4, he’s earned a reputation for sharp, smart comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Following the success of his 2024 Fringe show Manifest Density, which drew praise from audiences — “was laughing from start to finish”, “very fun and silly”, and “a great way to start the day in Edinburgh” — Sizeable Chunks looks set to be another festival favourite.

Support on the night comes from Darren McCay and Bobby Best, two favourites of the local scene and regulars at comedy nights across the Northwest.

Expect a show packed with punchlines, personality, and the kind of charm only Peter E Davidson can deliver.

Catch Peter E Davidson at Laughs@TheLoft, Brickwork Lounge, Sunday 20th July. Doors 7:30pm. Show 8:00pm. 18+. Tickets are available at www.wegottickets.com or from the event listing on Comedy Live NW’s facebook page.