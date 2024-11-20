Derry Girls Stars In New Irish Film

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tara Lynne O'Neil and Leah O'Rourke star in new music-themed comedy The Spin, joining a cast including Owen Colgan (Hardy Bucks), Brenock O'Connor (Game of Thrones), Amy McElhatton (Kathleen is Here) and Joe Savino (Bally Kiss Angel).

The Spin also stars Kimberly Wyatt from the Grammy-nominated girl group The Pussycat Dolls and features the acting debut of TV presenter, model, and social media star Maura Higgins. Higgins shot to fame on the hit TV show Love Island UK (ITV) and has since gone on to work on the hosting team on the US version of the show (NBCu/Peacock).

The film is described as a story of friendship and self-discovery unfolding in the beautiful Irish countryside. It shares the story of lifelong pals Dermot and Elvis, two quirky, music-loving Tyrone boys who are down on their luck. In a bid to save their much-loved record shop from scheming landlady Sadie (Tara Lynne O'Neil), they embark on a road trip from Omagh to Cork to collect a box of priceless records, meeting an eclectic mix of characters along the way.

The Spin is Directed by award-winning director and screenwriter Michael Head (Bermondsey Tales: Fall of the Roman Empire, The Last Heist) and also includes an eclectic line-up of musical guest stars, including Barry Devlin (Horslips), the legendary Steve Wickham (The Waterboys), and Drew McConnell (Babyshambles, Liam Gallagher Band).

The film is based on a semi-autobiographical original story by Omagh songwriter and musician Mark McCausland (The Lost Brothers, McKowski), who also composed the original score.

After a recent premiere at the Belfast Film Festival, The Spin will be screening next week at the Dublin International Film Festival.