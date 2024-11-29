Donagh Choir presents annual Ecumenical Christmas Carol Service
Join us for an evening of beautiful music, festive spirit, and community friendship as the Donagh Choir hosts its annual Ecumenical Christmas Carol Service. This cherished event will take place on Friday, December 20th, at 8pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh.
Under the expert musical direction of Dr. Helen Haughey, the concert promises to be a highlight of the Christmas season, showcasing the incredible talent of local singers and musicians.
Come along to enjoy the uplifting atmosphere, celebrate the joy of Christmas, and share in the warmth of this special night.
Don’t miss this festive treat – we look forward to welcoming you!