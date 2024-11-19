Engaged? You won't want to miss The NI Wedding Fair at Beech Hill Country House this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A festive and exciting wedding planning day! Meet some of Northern Ireland's top wedding suppliers, create special memories with your loved ones, kickstart your wedding plans, and experience Beech Hill Country House beautifully adorned for Christmas!

Get ready to take your wedding planning excitement to the next level at The NI Wedding Fair at Beech Hill Country House on Sunday 8th December!

This is the ultimate day out for engaged couples and their loved ones to meet some of Northern Ireland's top wedding suppliers, explore their services, and ask those all-important questions. 💍✨

With the magical backdrop of Beech Hill Country House during the festive season, it's also the perfect chance to chat with the team about your wedding plans or picture yourself having a beautiful winter wedding. ❄️

Tickets available on Eventbrite now

Grab your tickets and start planning your dream day while creating cherished memories with family and friends. We can't wait to welcome you! 🎄💐

💌 All engaged couples are welcome - regardless of where, what and who you have or haven't booked for your wedding. So yes, it's for you!

👶 Kids under 13 enter free - just remember to add a "Kids under 13" ticket so we can manage numbers!

https://theniweddingdirectory.com

https://www.instagram.com/theniweddingdirectory/

https://www.instagram.com/theniweddingfair/