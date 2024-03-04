Experiences perfect for making giant memories this Mother’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Looking for a unique gift this Mother’s Day instead of the usual flowers and chocolate? Don’t panic, Discover Northern Ireland has got your back.

Mother’s Day falls a little early this year on March 10, but instead of burnt toast and crumbs in bed, why not show her just how much you care with an experience she will cherish forever.

In Northern Ireland, you’re always just a small step away from a giant experience. Discover NI has put together this Mother’s Day gift guide to help you show how much her hard work, love and sacrifice is valued by everyone.

Mourne Alpacas Trekking and Cria Watch Experience, County Down

Get crafty at Midtown Makers Studio, County Antrim

From crocheting, felting, painting with watercolours, to plant and home décor, if your mum is a crafter, you’ll find the workshop for her at Midtown Makers Studio and Shop. Celebrating it’s tenth year in 2024, this handmade craft and gift shop offers a wide variety of workshops allowing your mum the chance meet the makers behind the items on sale and create their very own products. Booking for each workshop is essential.

Take to the water with Island Discovery Tour, County Fermanagh

The best way to truly appreciate the majesty of Fermanagh’s Lakelands is from the water, so hop on board and get ready for a private tour of the many islands of Lough Erne. A fully electric passenger boat, Island Discovery will take your mum and your family on a 90-minute journey of cosy comfort as a knowledgeable guide has you laughing and learning about the legends of this picturesque landscape and its people. A delightful way to spend quality time together.

Island Discovery, County Fermanagh

Make fleecy friends at Mourne Alpacas, County Down

Enjoy a day out with a difference in Dromara and spoil your mum with a unique fleecy experience at Mourne Alpacas. Home to the largest pedigree alpaca herd on the island of Ireland, get ready for selfies with your new fleecy friends and embrace the adorable sight of the centre’s weanlings and young alpacas. On Mother’s Day, every mother that visits will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles.

Unleash the foodie with Far and Wild, County Londonderry

Treat mum to a taste of Derry on Far and Wild’s Foodie City Cycle. Saddle up and indulge the senses as you enjoy the fresh air and local eateries. On this tour your mum will take in two mouth-watering culinary experiences as she ambles along the city’s vibrant streets and experience St Columb’s Park, Ebrington Square, the Peace Bridge and the city’s Walls on two wheels.

Indulge in a luxury at Blackwell House, County Armagh

Enjoy an amazing afternoon tea at Blackwell House, a magnificent country house on the outskirts of Scarva. Let your mother unwind in this peaceful haven as you keep mum and serve Thompson’s luxury loose-leaf tea in fine bone china cups, hot seasonal soup, bite-sized pastries, light-as-air scones and homemade classic finger sandwiches. A special treat perfect for all weathers.

Spend quality time together at Wee Buns Cookery School, County Tyrone

A great experience for mum and her little star, the Wee Buns Cookery School near Moy, will teach her and a child aged 7+ how to make the most delicious Victoria sponge cake, vanilla buttercream and buttermilk scones. The relaxed and friendly atmosphere ensures that, whether they’re baking novices or seasoned home cooks, they’ll share an enjoyable day baking together neither will forget in a hurry.