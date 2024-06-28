Extra late night bus services for Foyle Maritime Festival-goers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Translink will be operating several additional late bus and coach services from Derry~Londonderry on Saturday 29th June during the city’s Foyle Maritime Festival.

Extra services will depart from inside Foyle Street Bus Station at 11:30pm and include Goldliner journeys bound for Belfast and Coleraine, Ulsterbus routes to Strabane, Limavady and Dungiven and Foyle Metro services covering Cityside and Waterside routes.

In addition, passengers who travel to the Foyle Maritime Festival by train can avail of special buses leaving the North-West Transport Hub at 11.30pm running express to Coleraine.

Alan Young, Service Delivery Manager, Foyle Street Bus Station, said: “We are pleased to offer these extra services to ensure festival-goers can make the most of their day out and get home safely and conveniently.

Foyle Metro

“We are hopeful that these service enhancements will encourage even more people to shift away from private motoring and experience the popular Foyle Maritime Festival in a cleaner, greener way while also enjoying comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi and USB charging.

“So, why not leave the car at home, sit back and relax.”

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Barr, said: “As we prepare to welcome tens of thousands of people to our riverfront for the Foyle Maritime Festival, I would like to encourage local residents and visitors to familiarise themselves with the public transport options available and to consider using them where possible.

“Translink services offer a convenient and affordable option for getting to and from the festival area and choosing public transport as an alternative to the car can help reduce traffic congestion, carbon emissions and demand for parking in and around the city centre.

“A number of temporary traffic and travel arrangements will be in place next week to facilitate the festival, you can review these and access the full programme on the festival website at www.foylemaritime.com and updates will be posted on the event's social media pages.”

Visitors to the Foyle Maritime Festival can also avail of a wide variety of great value fares and ticketing options across bus and rail, including Family & Friends tickets, Day Passes, Rambler and iLink.

Contactless ticketing and payments options are available on all Derry~Londonderry buses and coaches, providing convenience and flexibility for travellers, reducing cash payments and ensuring faster boarding.

Train passengers travelling to the Festival can buy a return journey ticket, which enables them to use the late night buses operating from the NW Transport Hub to Coleraine.

Full timetable and fare information available via www.translink.co.uk,Translink’s Journey Planner or by visiting Foyle Street Bus Station.

Extra services leaving from inside Foyle Street Bus Station at 11:30pm on Saturday 29th June:

212 – To Belfast, stopping at Dungiven, Maghera, Magherafelt, Castledawson, Toome.

234 – To Coleraine, stopping at Eglinton, Greysteel, Ballykelly, Limavady.

148 – To Dungiven, stopping at Drumahoe Park and Ride, Claudy, Feeny.

143 – To Limavady, stopping at Strathfoyle, Eglinton, Greysteel, Ballykelly.

98 – To Strabane, stopping at Newbuildings, Magheramason, Ballymagorry.

3N – To Kilfennan, Gobnascale, Drumahoe, Curryneirin.

7N – To Brandywell, Creggan, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty, Nelson Drive, Limavady Rd.

12N – To Carnhill, Slievemore, Skeoge, Culmore.

