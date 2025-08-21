Family-friendly craft events not to be missed this August

Enjoy eclectic events across Northern Ireland in this month-long programme from Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council

August Craft Month, a celebration of the vibrant craft scene across the island of Ireland, is the perfect opportunity to introduce your young ones to local craft.

Everyone, even complete beginners and kids, can get involved. It is your chance to learn, make, explore and connect through creativity.

With just a few weeks left until the schools return, if you’re running out of ideas to keep the kids entertained or are simply looking for a family day out, Northern Ireland is full of opportunities to make, see and do this August.

From origami to copper engraving, August Craft Month offers ways for families to slow down, learn together and connect with skilled makers.

More than 300 events, featuring 1200 talented designer makers across 26 craft disciplines, will support centuries-old traditions while showcasing the innovation of today’s designers.

Here are just a few family-friendly events that will inspire, teach and entertain.

August Craft Month Exhibition: (Un)Bound – Belfast

Location: Craft NI Gallery, Belfast

Price: Free

Date: 2–31 August

This month-long exhibition invited contemporary craft makers to address the context of binding and show how the creative process is no linear. A yearly highlight of August Craft Month, this exhibition celebrates and profiles excellence in the NI Craft Sector.

Humans,Being By Anna McGurn

Causeway Craft Trail – Derry/Londonderry

Location: Flowerfield Arts Centre and across the Causeway Coast

Price: Free

Date: 3–31 August

Follow a trail of creativity across the Causeway Coast, with exhibitions and displays from talented makers. The trail celebrates a variety of disciplines, from ceramics and textiles to mixed media, and is ideal for a summer day trip with the family.

North Down Craft Collective Fair

Location: WWT Castle Espie

Price: Free

Date and Time: 24th August, 10am – 4pm

Discover the work of our talented members – from handcrafted pottery and textiles to original artwork and prints. Enjoy live craft demonstrations running throughout the day – a perfect chance to see the making in action! Set on the shores of Strangford Lough, Castle Espie is a magical setting, and this summer, it’s also home to an exciting Dragonfly festival – a perfect day out for all ages! The award-winning Kingfisher Café will be open throughout the day serving hot and cold drinks and snacks

Buttermarket Craft and Design Courtyard – Enniskillen

Location: Down Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7DU

Price: Free

Date and time: 1–31 August

Housed in a beautifully restored 19th-century dairy market, the Buttermarket is home to nineteen craft units offering ceramics, jewellery, leather goods, textiles and more. Families can browse, meet makers, and see demonstrations before enjoying a coffee or lunch together at Rebecca’s Coffee Shop.

Humans, Being

Location: Strule Arts Centre, Omagh

Price: Free

Date and Time: 1-29 August, 10am – 6pm

An exhibition of figurative sculpture, focusing on the joys, the sorrows the challenges and the triumphs we meet during our life cycle. The exhibition will be open to all and will run for the month of August.

For the full island-wide programme and to get involved and show your support for your local craft sector visit augustcraftmonth.org.

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth25 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2025 #makeseebuy