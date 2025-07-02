Fantastic celebration of craft on island of Ireland returns for 2025

August Craft Month back with packed programme of over 300 eclectic events

The countdown is on for an incredible month-long celebration of Irish craft!

This year’s August Craft Month brings together an array of talented makers hosting over 300 events across the island of Ireland such as Seaweed Pressing with Farraige in Co.Cork, silversmithing classes in Co. Down, making your own upcycled tote bag with Leitrim Design House, and a range of masterclasses with one of Ireland’s leading ceramic artists, Jim Turner.

This programme celebrates craft traditions that are hundreds of years old, and the fresh, modern ways people across Ireland still use and share them today.

Eleanor Wheeler, Ceramicist with Suzanne Lyle and Katherine McDonald

With events taking place acrossNorthern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, August Craft Month provides unique opportunities for people to get involved and support the 600+ makers involved by taking part in workshops, buying hand-crafted pieces and learning more about the skills involved.

Led by Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Craft NI, the annual celebration is once again part of an island-wide summer programme.

The packed programme currently has over 300 events planned, allowing everyone, of all ages, and all levels of expertise to immerse themselves in creative craft celebrations on their doorstep and hit the road on a craft inspired adventure.

This year, makers have come together to form more established communities, planning a wide range of events that will appeal to everyone, from the craft enthusiasts to collectors, or families planning a day out with kids.

Ulster Woodturning

Additionally, Cork Craft Month, in association with August Craft Month, organised by Cork Craft & Design will once again present a vibrant programme of events in 2025, celebrating both contemporary and traditional craft across Cork city and county.

Mary Blanchfield, Interim CEO, Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI), said: “We’re delighted to work with Craft NI to launch this, the fourth edition of August Craft Month taking place across the island of Ireland.

“Year-on-year we’ve seen increasing engagement from makers across the island, introducing new audiences to ways to take part craft and we’re delighted to have over 600 makers onboard this year and growing. It’s a reflection of the upsurge in interest in craft by the younger generation, who are throwing themselves into more ‘hands on experiences’ with a social and community element to them.

“It is a fantastic opportunity for people to see the incredible craft taking place in their local communities as well as across the country and to continue to celebrate our rich design and craft heritage.”

John Collins Metalworker with Suzanne Lyle Arts Council NI & Katherine McDonald Craft NI

Katherine McDonald, Director of Craft NI, said: “August Craft Month is a fantastic platform to honour and acknowledge our talented craft makers.

“This year’s programme will have something for everyone. We have a really diverse range of craft disciplines taking part including ceramists, textile makers, glassblowers and designer-makers. It really does provide the perfect opportunity for people to get involved and try a craft for themselves.

“Taking the time to make can be incredibly therapeutic and choosing to buy a handmade piece often makes the most thoughtful and considered gifts.”

Dr Suzanne Lyle, Head of Visual Arts, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, commented: “The Arts Council of Northern Ireland is delighted to support once again Craft NI and August Craft Month.

“The month-long celebration is an annual highlight in the arts calendar offering a wide range of exciting craft events that shine a spotlight on NI craft and showcase the work of our talented designer makers.

“It is great to see Craft NI continue their collaboration with Design & Crafts Council Ireland for the fourth year in a row. August Craft Month is an all-island celebration that is continuing to go from strength-to-strength. Well done to all involved!”

For the full island-wide programme, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org. Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth25 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2025 #makeseebuy