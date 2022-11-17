Be SPOTACULAR. That’s the message from this year’s Children in Need.

What that actually means is open for interpretation. While some jolly wag may suggest it’s something to do with teenagers and their skin, more sensible folk might suggest it involves wearing something spotty, taking part in an on-the-spot challenge or even just feeling spotacular.

Hopefully, no matter what mood they’re in at the start of the event, by the end of the annual epic fundraising show, viewers will fall into the last category on that list because lots of money will be heading off to worthy causes and we’ll have enjoyed a wonderful evening of entertainment.

Although the majority of us probably don’t think about the charity until it comes around every November, its dedicated staff work tirelessly 12 months of the year. Last month, it announced an immediate £3million funding response to help tackle the impact of the cost of living crisis on children, young people and the groups supporting them.

“We have spent months listening to the sector, the children and young people we support and our grassroots charities and projects across the UK, and were alarmed by what we were hearing, so I am proud to make this £3million commitment, but am very aware that so much more is needed, and we wish we could do more,” says Simon Antrobus, chief executive of Children in Need.

“Having a safe, warm and secure home, enough food and opportunities to have fun and learn are all fundamental to a happy childhood and healthy mental wellbeing and we need to be there for the children and young people across the UK that so urgently need our support.”

Antrobus also claims that there’s a shortfall in funding, which means that this year’s show is perhaps more important than ever. Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott are back on the presenting team, and they’ll be joined by Jason Manford.

“I’m absolutely delighted to co-host this year’s Children in Need,” comments the comedian and singer. “Having watched the show for many years, I’m honoured to be following in such illustrious footsteps.

“This year’s Positive Relationships campaign is so important – we need to ensure that children have the basic essentials, like a hot meal and a warm home, and the support they need to be the best they can be. The projects that Children in Need support are vital in ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive.

“We know it’s tough out there for everyone at the minute, but if you can, please help us to make sure that no child goes without.”

Among the highlights from this year’s programme, which includes the usual skits, sketches and clips revealing how the money is spent, are special editions of The Repair Shop and Blankety Blank.

In 2021, the total on the night was a staggering £39million, which eventually grew to £51million. Whether that can be matched or even bettered this time around remains to be seen, but the Beeb are hoping for something similar – and that really would be spotacular!