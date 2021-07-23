Bradley & Holly ‘take off’ with a new hit show

Back in 2019, Aunty Beeb pulled off a bit of a Christmas coup when they poached stalwart ITV stars Bradley Walsh (The Chase) and Holly Willoughby (This Morning) to present a new game show.

The entertaining one-off special Take Off with Bradley & Holly saw the pair invite audience members to play a host of exciting games, some of which were adapted from days gone by, for the chance to win cool prizes. The jackpot was a seat aboard a mocked-up plane representing a luxury trip to Lapland

At the time, Walsh said: “Holly and I are going to help people have a wonderful Christmas this year… and we’re going to have a right laugh whilst we do it. I can’t wait to cheer up the nation with Holly at my side. Bring. It. On.”

Holly Willoughby and Bradley Walsh

It’s been rumoured for a few months now that Bradley, who is now reportedly UK daytime TV’s highest paid star, and Dancing on Ice golden girl Holly would be returning for a full series of Take Off sometime soon.

However, with many of us itching to get away from it all after months of lockdown and not being able to travel abroad, the BBC probably thought that a programme showing lucky punters winning luxury holidays around the world could leave a bad taste with some viewers. Nevertheless, with travel restrictions now very slowly easing and many people dreaming of their next holiday abroad, Bradley and Holly are finally on BBC One back this weekend with the first of a four-part run.

The pair are clearly relishing the chance to bring some sunshine back into people lives. They said in a joint statement: “We’re really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can’t wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday.”

Tonight, members of the public compete for seats on a plane to another dream holiday destination, which this week is to not one, but two amazing American cities – star-studded Los Angeles and the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas.

As before, when Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe, former Love Islander Curtis Pritchard, singer-songwriter Jamie Callum, and the Red Arrows all joined in the fun, there will be plenty of famous faces dropping by.

Throw into the mix some incredible surprises, the inspirational stories of deserving people, and another spectacular end-of-show finale, and it all adds up to great Saturday night entertainment, which clearly takes inspiration from the likes of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Let’s just hope the winners of the one-in-a-lifetime trip to the States will be able to fly out across the pond very soon.

Otherwise, they might end up jumping up from their newly allocated seats quicker than the show’s hosts (temporarily) jumped ship from their home at ITV.

