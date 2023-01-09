Derry Girls actress Leah O’ Rourke gave a nod to her Derry Girls days as she and professional dancer John Nolan danced a Paso Doble to School’s Out by the Glee Cast.Arthur Gourounlian told them: “ I loved the interpretation and your character as a rebel!Brian Redmond said:“ you need to be more theatrical; I think you need to change it up, it needs to be bigger - find those opportunities to make the dance bigger” and John Nolan said: “She's totally out of her comfort zone, but she's given it 110%.”Leah and John scored 14 from the judges.Singer Damian McGinty and Kylee Vincent were the seventh couple to take their place on the dancefloor. Ed Sheeran’s hit Shivers was the soundtrack for their Tango.Brian said: “With Kylie you have such a powerhouse there. I'm happy enough but I'm not quite 'gleeful' just yet.”Arthur added: “Tango is power, and you had that. It was a beautiful dance.”Loraine told them: “Tango needs great attitude and you absolutely had it in abundance - it was an excellent tango - you guys are well on your way.”Fellow singer Brooke Scullion along with her pro partner Maurizio Benenato were the next couple to perform. Their energetic Salsa was danced to Let Them Know by Mabel.Arthur said: "Brooke Scullion that was magnificent. You can dance. I couldn't take my eyes off of you. Bold moves. What a powerful first dance."Brian added: "Maurizio thinks he's the luckiest boy in Ireland. Work through the energy. Close your feet. Tidy up the small details."Lorraine said: "An exciting night. An unbelievable salsa . So risqué. Feet and legs need tidying. You came her with a statement for week one. It's as clear as day." Stephanie Roche who is partnered with Ervinas Merfeldas scored 13 points from the judges. Entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson along with her professional partner Michael Danilczuk scored 23 points. Comedian Kevin McGahern and Laura Nolan scored 19 and footballer Paul Brogan, who is partnered with Salome Chachua scored 15. Dr. Marie Cassidy and her pro partner Stephen Vincent scored 15 and. 2FM radio presenter Carl Mullan and Emily Barker scored 16. Former Rugby player Shane Byrne and Karen Byrne scored 17 while Panti Bliss and Denys Samson scored 23 points from the judges.Votes from show one and show two of Dancing with the Stars will be carried over to show three, the first show where one of the dancers will be eliminated.