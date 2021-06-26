Burns victim Lisa goes on a quest to look 10 Years Younger in 10 Days

Although we are supposed to be an age of body positivity and encouraged to love our wrinkles and so-called ‘faults’, cosmetic surgery is still on the rise.

But what happens to people’s confidence once the effects of the nip/tuck and Botox have worn off?

Surely it is much better to inspire happiness with lifestyle changes and feelgood makeovers than going under the knife or needle?

That’s the idea of this show, hosted by Cherry Healey, in which a team of experts attempt to take 10 years off people’s appearance, even without drastic surgery.

It is now 17 years since the show formerly known simply as 10 Years Younger first aired on Channel 4, when it was hosted by Myleene Klass and her predecessor Nicky Hambleton-Jones.

The format is similar these days, with the makeover candidate presented to the public wearing no makeup, hair scraped back and wearing their least flattering outfit, while passers-by guess their age.

It goes without saying that the average age guessed is considerably higher than their actual age – most of us if presented to the public looking as though we have just got out of bed and dressed in our oldest, baggiest clothes might come out with some unfavourable feedback.

Then, over the next 10 days the participants undergo a series of treatments at the hands of stylists and specialists to revamp their skin, hair, teeth, makeup and wardrobe.

Finally, after a 10-day stopwatch adds a bit of drama, the ages are guessed again – with the results (unsurprisingly) coming out less than their actual ages.

To be fair, all of the individuals who participate look stunning at the end, and positively glow with confidence.

And it’s this element of getting to know the people featured that Cherry believes makes the series a success.

“One of my favourite things about the show is that you really get to connect with the people you’re filming with,” said the 40-year-old presenter who’s known for working on BBC documentaries about drinking, body issues, dating, childbirth and money, and also co-presents Inside the Factory with Gregg Wallace.

“It is always people that have not had much love and care given to them.”

In tonight’s special episode, Cherry and the team meet mum of two Lisa, whose life was changed forever after a horrific incident that left her barely recognisable.

On a May Bank Holiday seven years ago, a freak accident at a family barbecue caused third-degree burns over 30 per cent of Lisa’s body.

She was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and spent three weeks in intensive care being treated for life-threatening injuries, away from her family, including her two young sons.

When she finally saw her reflection in the mirror, Lisa struggled to recognise herself. After years in and out of hospital, she is now in better health physically, but the scars she’s been left with are a constant reminder of the trauma of the accident.

It has been a long road to recovery, but now Lisa is ready to tackle how she looks and feels about herself, and she has approached the 10YY team to help her.

Over 10 intense days, Lisa embarks on an inspirational journey to restore her looks and confidence, culminating in one of the most moving transformations ever seen on the show.

She tries a range of specialist cosmetic treatments to help with scarring and disfigurement, while her smile is restored, and she is given a masterclass in hair, make-up and fashion.

There isn’t a dry eye in the house when Lisa’s incredible transformation is revealed to her loved ones and she finally sees her new look for the first time.

