‘Cry from the Sea:’ Major new movie starring Aidan Quinn and Emily Beecham to be filmed in Inishowen

Donegal Film Office has said it is ‘delighted’ to welcome back Sepia Films as they film ‘Cry from the Sea,’ a story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief and three people who change the course of his life

A call has gone out for film crew, including for experienced local HODs in all departments. The team behind the film are looking for crew with some experience in film and television production and new entrants who live within a 45km radius of the production office in Carndonagh. The film is being shot in the North Inishowen area with prepping in September and shooting from October. Trainees and new entrants will be required across all departments including production, locations, accounts, camera, art department/construction/props, costume, assistant directors, sound and hair and make up. If you have any experience in the areas outlined please send your CV and cover letter to [email protected] Deadline for receipt of applications is August 24, 2022. See Donegal Film Office at https://donegalfilmoffice.ie/, and on Instagram