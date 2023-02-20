Love is Blind UK is now looking for applicants and the show will follow single contestants attempting to find love by taking part in a social experiment, where we will find out if love is truly blind. Wanting to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, the singles will step up to the bespoke pods to talk to a host about potential love interests without distractions from the outside world, in the hope of building a meaningful connection.

Following the engagements, the couples will get to see each other for the first time and return to the real world to plan their wedding day and attempt to add a physical connection to their emotional bond – leading up to a moment of truth on their wedding day. Which of the couples will seal their vows? Will they discover that real love is indeed blind?

There was much excitement when Netflix tweeted the news about the new series earlier this month, The company behind the show has been in touch with the Journal in a bid to spread the news to Derry people that applications for ‘Love is Blind’ UK are now open. Prospective participants must be aged 18 or over. Closing dates for applicants is June 1, 2023. It is understood the show will debut on the streaming platform in 2024.

