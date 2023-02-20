The talented Galway woman – who will always be a ‘Derry Girl’ to us – was styled by Aimee Croysdill in Valentino Haute Couture by Pierpaolo Piccolli with hair by Leigh Keates and make-up by Neil Young. Her white satin dress was embroidered with black lace and electric blue silk crepe from Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Anatomy of Couture collection.

Speaking to British Vogue, the actress said her look for her first BAFTA film awards needed to be ‘special’.

She said: “It’s very Jackie O -It’s got that retro wedding dress feel to it and then it’s got that modern touch with all the detailing.”

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan poses on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 19, 2023. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicola has fast become one to watch in the style stakes and her star is sure to ascend even higher when the third series of Bridgerton is released on Netflix . Her character, Penelope Featherington’s romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) takes centre stage in the new series. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the release date, which is expected to be later this year.

It was a big night for the Irish in general at Sunday night’s BAFTAs, with three awards for the ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ including Kerry Condon for Best Supporting Actress, Barry Keoghan for Best Supporting Actor and Martin McDonagh for Best Original Screenplay. The Banshees of Inisherin also won Outstanding British Film. ‘An Irish Goodbye’, which was partly shot in Derry, also won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) award for Best British Short Film. See here

