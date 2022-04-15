Derry Girls top local TV highlights over Easter; primary school embraces Plato; and True North takes a look at our top dogs

Not forgetting Derry Girls on Tuesday (C4) programmes of NI interest include Young Plato: The Philosophy Boys Of Ardoyne on Easter Monday, and Top Dog on Tuesday.

Last week, Derry Girls enjoyed a triumphant return with a hilarious episode that featured Liam Neeson as an RUC chief who had the job of grilling the girls, and the wee English fella, after burglars stole from the school, with their unwitting help after they sneaked in to try to find their exam results rather than wait until the next day.

In a brilliant scene, the girls wheeled out Uncle Colm to face down Liam Neeson’s character - ie bore him to the point where the RUC couldn’t see the back of tem quickly enough. The second episode had a lot to live up to, but so far writer Lisa McGee and the cast have never failed to deliver, so expect more chaotic hilarity to ensue on the streets of Derry.

Results day for the Derry Girls

Showing on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday, at 10.40pm and BBC iPlayer, a new film for BBC Northern Ireland follows the school year in Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School, to observe how the teaching of philosophy impacts the lives of pupils and the wider community.

In Young Plato: The Philosophy Boys Of Ardoyne, the charismatic Elvis loving headmaster Kevin McArevey shows how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower and encourage the four to 11-year-old children. Along with his dedicated staff team, Kevin is determined to reverse the fortunes of an inner-city community impacted by urban decay, sectarian aggression, poverty and drugs.

Under Mr McArevey’s supervision, the boys at Holy Cross take inspiration from philosophers such as Plato, Socrates, Aristotle and Seneca. They engage in philosophical debates in the classroom, where each pupil is given a platform to express their thoughts and feelings on various subjects while also considering those of their classmates.

When conflict arises between pupils, philosophy is part of sorting it out between the boys involved - in front of a special ‘philosophy board’ in the school which allows them to reflect on the situation in a critical manner, analysing their emotions and the impact of their actions.

Mr McArevey also encourages his pupils to take what they’ve learned home with them, personally visiting with parents to help them understand how philosophical teachings and the power of simply communicating with each other can have a positive impact on families.

The school soon becomes a hot-house for questioning violence, as the determined headmaster sends the young boys home each day armed with the wisdom of the ancient Greek philosophers. We see how philosophy can encourage them to question the mythologies of war and of violence, sometimes challenging the narratives that they have grown up with and equipping them with new ways of negotiating with their peers.

The award-winning Young Plato: The Philosophy Boys Of Ardoyne, an hour-long Aisling Productions and Soilsiú Films production for BBC Northern Ireland, Monday 18 April on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm and also available on BBC iPlayer.

On Tuesday, True North: Top Dog ✪will be aired on BBC One Northern Ireland, at 10.45pm. Again it will also be available on BBC iPlayer

With almost 30,000 dogs walking the iconic green carpet at the world’s largest international dog show, for competitive canine owners all roads lead to Crufts.

In Top Dog, all is fur in love and war as we follow Northern Ireland’s most passionate exhibitors and take a behind the scenes look at the dog show circuit. Tracey Douglas is a professional dog groomer from Dundonald and along with dad Alec has been involved with competitive dog showing all her life.

It takes a lot of hard work to get show ready and Tracey has high hopes Labrador Trooper will pick up a Best in Breed award at a Crufts qualifying event. Dog showing can be an expensive hobby and Tracey often ropes in friends and fiancé Myles Leonard to help at the various competitions she attends across the UK.

Armagh man Gareth Smyth and his Kerry Blue Jimmy are mere pups when it comes to performing at dog shows. He enlists the help of daughter Annie and breeder Darwin Martin to get Jimmy ready for his big debut in the ring at the Blackpool Championships.

In Enniskillen, Steve Kennedy is passing on his handling expertise to niece Katie, one of the youngest competitors to make it to Crufts at the age of nine. Steve has dementia and describes being diagnosed as a blessing which led him to make some serious lifestyle changes.

While he spends most of his time at home with his wife and dogs, Steve still enjoys a bit of competition and brings Irish Terrier Rosie to the National Dog show in Stafford.

Michael McCartney and his son Crawford are two of Northern Ireland’s most successful agility competitors and there is a distinct Manchester United theme when it comes to their Border Collies - Robbo, Denny and Scholsey - named after former players.

While Crawford has taken over agility training at the family dog centre, there is still life in the old dog yet when Michael steps in to help his son at the Lisburn and District show - the only Crufts qualifier in Northern Ireland.

Expect showing of teeth and growling from these competitive owners as they show off their pedigree pets. Can they make it to Crufts to be crowned Top Dog?