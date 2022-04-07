Derry Girls tops lists of upcoming programmes with local interest

The worldwide hit comedy has been a tremendous advertisement for Derry, with Dublin tourist guides reporting that many Americans ask them how they can get to Derry; but the the third series will be the last.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, writer Lisa McGee spoke to Patrick Kielty about the future of the show ahead of its third and final run.

When asked whether there could be a Derry Girls movie, the writer said: “Who knows!”

Derry Girls: Orla Mccool (Louisa Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Michelle Mallon (Jamie - Lee O'Donnell), James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn)

She added: “You never know what will happen in 10 years’ time, but as a writer, you just know when it’s complete. I’ll miss them, but I feel like I got to take those characters exactly where I wanted to take them.”

The new season of Derry Girls is arriving on our screens on Tuesday 12th April, with the show’s final six episodes airing weekly on Channel 4.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn are all set to return for season 3, with Coughlan revealing that she “cried and cried” after reading the show’s ending.

We’ll all feel a loss when the hilarious antics and dramas come to an end.

Meanwhile there are some other programmes of Irish interest to look forward to over the Easter period.

At 10.35pm on Monday, BBC One Northern Ireland, Crime NI sees journalists Wendy Austin and Dearbhail McDonald again appeal for the public’s help in tackling everyday crimes. The show features PSNI detectives and footage of offences captured on CCTV, as well as dramatic reconstructions of crimes, appealing to viewers with vital information to help police investigations. It will be broadcast on BBC One Northern Ireland on Monday, 11 April at 10.35pm and will be available on BBC iPlayer.

On the same day BBC Two will show Beidh Aonach Amárach. The TV series that brings viewers the best of the many country agricultural shows and fairs and meets the people who take part in them is back. The new three-part series, made for BBC Gaeilge and TG4 by Strident Media with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, starts on Monday 11 April on BBC Two Northern Ireland at 10pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.