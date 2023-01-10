Donegal singer-songwriter ADGY bids to represent Ireland at Eurovision Song Contest

ADGY (Andrew Carr) is one of six acts who will battle it out to represent Ireland in Liverpool this May at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.The finalists selected will perform on a special Late Late Show on Friday, February 3, where the winner will be chosen by a combination of National Jury, International Jury, and Public vote.

‘Too Good for Your Love’ was written by ADGY (Andrew Carr) as a piano ballad during the lockdown and is a collaboration with producer Boksay, The two artists worked together remotely in creating the final version of this song, which is described as "an upbeat high tempo dance track". ADGY is a singer-songwriter from Co.Donegal, whose music career took off in 2020 when he signed a record deal for his release ‘Like You Do’ with Universal Music Group. Since then, ADGY has released music that has accumulated over 10 million streams globally across streaming platforms and radio.He said: “I’ve been a songwriter for as long as I can remember, and I’ve written for lots of artists, as well as myself. But it’s my dream to perform live on stage in front of a large audience and I hope to do more of that this year”

Liverpool will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, and the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the Liverpool Arena next to the River Mersey on Saturday May 13 , with Semi-Finals on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11. The six songs were selected from hundreds of entries received by RTÉ following a callout for submissions last year. The other five acts are Connolly with Midnight Summer Night; Wild Youth with We are One; Leila Jane with Wild; Down in the Rain by Longford duo K Muni & ND and Hawaii by Public Image Limited who celebrated their 40 Anniversary in 2018 and are fronted by former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon.

Donegal singer-songwriter ADGY