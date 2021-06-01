Don’t miss Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back

Gordon Ramsay at The Park Restaurant & Bar

Good old Gordon Ramsay – nobody manages to disguise helping someone quite so thoroughly as he does when he sets about berating poor, struggling restaurant owners.

He’s particularly creative in his insults when doing this American series, but this time we might find him in a slightly more charitable mood, as he visits The Park Restaurant & Bar in Oak Park, California.

The owners, Kirin and Angelika Stone, lost their home in the wildfires that ravaged California recently – and now their restaurant is in danger of a different kind.

The loss of their home led to stresses emerging in their relationship, and the damage to the nearby countryside has caused a reduction in the numbers of visitors to the area.

Financial problems meant that Kirin had to fire the manager and the chef as they could no longer afford to pay their wages, and both Kirin and Angelika are hard to reach most of the time.

That’s because, Kirin is spending a lot of time away from the restaurant hosting a TV show and also managing various construction projects, and while he’s absent Angelika has a habit of shutting herself away in the office.

This leaves one of the remaining staff members, Katie, to pretty much run everything for long periods of time.

Gordon arrives to answer their appeal for help, but To Hell and Back isn’t like his usual Kitchen Nightmares.

He can’t just stroll up to the front door and be himself.

No, viewers of previous episodes will know he dons a really convincing disguise and arrives with a group of friends (in this case including Super Bowl legend Rob ‘Gronk’ Gronkowski) to test out the menu and the service.

As usual, the party cause mayhem in the restaurant.

They take up two tables and order everything on the menu, and it’s no surprise that Gordon finds little of it palatable at all or even remotely appetizing.

After dramatically removing his disguise in the middle of the restaurant and giving diners a laugh.

He then gives the cooks a piece of his mind, before taking the whole staff outside where his ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is parked up waiting for their arrival.

This mobile kitchen serves as a massive training area where Gordon, true to the show’s title, spends an intensive day and night whipping the crew into shape while his team work on the drab interior of the establishment itself.

The Park is located close to various ranches that, in happier times, were often used as filming locations for movies and popular TV shows.

The movie crews haven’t been turning up in such great numbers since the fires, but can Gordon give Kirin and Angelika and their staff a Hollywood-style happy ending?

The remainder of the series will be available on All4 after transmission, while the previous three series are already uploaded in case you want to catch up prior to the broadcast.

