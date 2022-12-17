It’s been a long wait – over two years – but viewers are finally about to see what’s next for Lyra, Will, Lord Asriel and Mrs Coulter.

The previous entry in Philip Pullman’s trilogy, The Subtle Knife, ended on a cliffhanger, with prophesied child Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) hidden in a trunk after being kidnapped by her mother Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the bearer of the knife, Will Parry (Amir Wilson), is embarking on a new mission based on his father’s dying wish.

With all that going on, Lord Asriel (James MacAvoy) has also called upon the angels to help him wage a war against the Kingdom of Heaven.

The delayed final series, based on the third novel The Amber Spyglass, opens with Lyra dreaming and finding herself in a mysterious place with someone familiar – Roger (Lewin Lloyd).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A young girl, Ama (Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe), arrives at Mrs Coulter’s derelict hideaway, and asks Mrs Coulter why she is there.

Mrs Coulter shows her Lyra, claiming an enchanter has placed her under a sleeping spell. But Ama has no idea that Lyra is being kept there against her will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventeen-year-old Dafne explains what she thinks are the main themes across this season, and what audiences have to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Firstly, I’d say love,” she says. “Whether that’s family love, friendship, romantic love, or love of faith.

“I’d also say death and beliefs are a main part of the season too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also think this series feels much bigger. There are so many more storylines and so many more characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think in the first two seasons, audiences are figuring out the world around Lyra, Will, Mrs Coulter, Asriel and everyone, whereas now, the premise has been set, so people can understand what’s happening.

“In this world that Philip Pullman created, there are lots of different worlds, there are daemons, there are worlds without daemons, there’s Metatron, there’s the concept of God that he’s created, and it’s navigating through that and understanding that better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Lyra being held captive by Mrs Coulter, Will continues his quest to find her.

But as he scours the worlds, he is being pursued by two angels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Malone, Lyra Belacqua, Will Parry, Ogunwe, Mrs Coulter and Lord Asriel

In another world, Asriel continues his recruitment drive for his war against the Authority, using his Intention Craft to break resistance leader, Commander Ogunwe (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), out of prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later, Will confronts the angels following him, and discovers they wish him to take his knife to Asriel, to help him in his war.

They strike a deal – if Will promises to take the knife to Asriel, the angel Balthamos (Kobna Holdbrook-Smith) will help him find Lyra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Magisterium’s HQ in Geneva, ‘Father President’ MacPhail (Will Keen) meets a devoted young priest, Father Gomez (Jamie Ward), and instructs him to personally retrieve Lyra – using whatever force necessary.

In the north of Lyra’s world, Will comes across Iorek causing destruction at a Port Town and enlists his help in the search for Lyra.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pullman’s award-winning trilogy is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction and has sold over 18 million copies worldwide.