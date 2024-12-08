Jack and Matt review Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington

In this review, Jack discusses Ridley Scott’s sequel to his blockbuster movie Gladiator.

While the film had some great action it serves little to no story, with a dry performance from Paul Mescal.

Denzel Washington carries any scene he is in and is clearly having fun on set, putting the movie on his back, and showing his talents and acting abilities.

The movie was released on November 15 in the UK to a mostly positive reception.

