Netflix confirms international premiere date for final series of Derry Girls
We laughed, cheered and cried during the final series of ‘Derry Girls’ and now the rest of the world is set to follow suit.
By Laura Glenn
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:10 pm
Netflix has announced that series three of the show will have its international premiere on the streaming platform in October.
Writing on Twitter, Netflix confirmed: ““It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye...The final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland).”
Retweeting the tweet, ‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee said: ‘Oh Hey all you international Derry Girls. We’re on our way!”
The series finale has received much acclaim from both critics and audiences alike and has been nominated for a number of awards.