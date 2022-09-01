Netflix confirms international premiere date for final series of Derry Girls

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix has announced that series three of the show will have its international premiere on the streaming platform in October.

Writing on Twitter, Netflix confirmed: ““It’s going to be so hard to say goodbye...The final season of our beloved Derry Girls arrives October 7 on Netflix (outside The UK & Ireland).”

Retweeting the tweet, ‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee said: ‘Oh Hey all you international Derry Girls. We’re on our way!”

The Derry Girls series finale.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...