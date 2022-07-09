Paul Hollywood Eats tasty food in Mexico

Paul with Manuel at Central de Abasto

A lot of us may think we know a thing or two about Mexican food, but we could be wrong. For example, if your mind immediately went to burritos, nachos and fajitas, it turns out they actually originated north of the border in the USA.

The country’s cuisine is much more surprising and varied than some British diners may realise – and in the three-part series Paul Hollywood Eats Mexico, the Great British Bake Off judge is on a mission to sample as much of it as possible.

This isn’t the host’s first culinary adventure. He previously presented Paul Hollywood Eats Japan, which saw him exploring a country not necessarily associated with baking. It proved there is much more to Paul and his passion for food than an obsession with soggy bottoms and dough being overworked.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not that baking isn’t in his blood. He began his career working in his father’s bakery, before becoming head baker at a number of prestigious hotels. That CV, along with a handful of TV appearances, made him the perfect choice to be a judge on The Great British Bake Off when it began in 2010.

After a quiet start, the show became a national obsession and turned Paul into a household name. He’s continued to stick by Bake Off (of the original line-up of Paul, co-judge Mary Berry and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, he was the only one to follow the series from the BBC to Channel 4), but has also been branching out into other shows, including this latest jaunt to Mexico.

Still, it seems even when he’s out of the country, he can’t fully escape pastry.

Paul says: “Mexico is an amazing country, with amazing people and amazing food. The surprises never stopped coming. For example, I never thought I would be judging a Cornish pasty competition in a Mexican town square, backed by a full mariachi band. Which, for the avoidance of doubt, I did.”

While he may have encountered some British influences, he’ll also be learning how Mexico’s own history and culinary traditions continue to inspire its top chefs, and sampling everything from cactus to scorpion.

He’ll travel to the American border in Tijuana and the Caribbean coast in Cancun, but he begins his journey in the country’s sprawling capital, Mexico City, which is home to 21 million people and some seriously good food.

Paul’s adventure gets off to a mouth-watering start when he tries the best taco he’s ever had, but he also discovers why most of the Mexican food we get in the UK is really the Americanised version known as Tex Mex.

He finds out why avocados are now the world’s most dangerous fruit, before attempting to tuck into something most of us would consider more lethal – a tarantula. He signs up for a takeaway food tour with a biker gang and even indulges in the ancient game of fire hockey.