Sitcom Ramy sets off on another new journey

The sitcom, Ramy, which returns for a second series tonight, has been a huge critical success – it’s picked up a Golden Globe and a Peabody Award, and been nominated for three Emmys.

Its star Ramy Youssef can take a lot of the credit for its success. He not only pays the lead role, he’s also the co-creator and an executive producer, and the show draws on his own experiences.

For newcomers, it follows Ramy, who like the actor who plays him, has Egyptian heritage but was born in the US and raised in New Jersey.

Ramy and Sheikh Ali Malik