Have you been hooked on this series so far? If you haven’t, either you’ve yet to catch an episode (and there’s no excuse not to – they’re already on the BBC iPlayer) or you think it isn’t for you.

If you fall into the latter category, it’s time you gave it a go – Champion might just surprise you. After all, at its heart is an age-old tale of family strife and sibling rivalry.

It’s the brainchild of novelist Candice Barty-Williams, who is best known for her acclaimed debut novel Queenie. At the centre of it all is Vita Champion, a talented performer who is finally getting a chance to step out of her elder brother’s shadow. She’s played by Deja J Bowens, who could be described as the show’s breakout star. She’s clear on what she believes makes Champion so special.

Bosco and Vita

“It’s the absolute talent behind the music, and the artistry within the series,” claims the actress and singer. “We had a conversation about how in other series the music can be a bit cheesy – but in Champion just as much effort behind the camera has been put into the production and the music.

“Candice’s writing is spectacular, the performances are spectacular. I think that is what makes it so amazing, that there are real life artists behind this. The music is just as good as the drama.”

Before landing the role of Vita, Bowens had previously only sang in public as a member of her church choir, so her assured appearance in Champion is perhaps even more remarkable.

“A reason why I really love this project and was drawn to it in the first place is that I feel like myself and Vita are very connected in terms of our stories,” she explains. “A lot of what happens to her has actually happened to me in my own personal life. A lot of things are similar and mirror each other, such as the fact that we are from the same area in real life.

“I have always sang in church, as part of a choir, but I was never seen as good enough to be the lead or soloist. I have always been OK with being the background vocalist. The fact that I knew this role was going to be a singing role was very nerve-wracking for me, but I just felt such a connection to this story.”

She adds: “So I thought I would just have to get over this fear, do the audition and see what happens. And now that I am in this series, acting, singing and I am dancing… I never expected that I would be dancing!”

Bowens certainly struts her stuff tonight, after Vita’s musical career takes another massive step forward following her performance in Jamaica. But success may come at a price – a split from her dysfunctional family.

Meanwhile, Beres has a big confession to make – the Champion Crown contract states he has control over all of Bosco’s future earnings.