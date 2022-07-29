Susan Calman’s Grand Week by the Sea

A lot of people crave peace and quiet on holiday – but not Susan Calman.

She wants as many people (viewers) as possible to join her around some of Britain’s favourite seaside resorts.

Along the way, she will also be making some new friends and meeting up with a few old ones.

The comedian’s latest week of fun starts tonight in sunny Skegness – a seaside town with tourist roots going back hundreds of years.

As Susan sets up her windbreak on the beach, she soon discovers why its slogan is ‘Skegness is SO bracing’.

When you think of the British seaside, you think holiday camps – and the granddaddy of them all was created by Billy Butlin in Skegness in 1936.

Billy brought fun and excitement to the traditional getaway, with guests looked after by the famous Redcoats.

Susan enjoys the honour of trying on an actual red coat before getting a special look at the latest show the entertainment team have to offer – Strictly Latino.

Susan visits friendly landlady Alison at a quintessential British B&B, then meets

up with fellow Strictly star Debbie McGee, who has been coming to Skeggy ever since she started dating her late husband Paul Daniels.

Their chat leads to lots of laughs as Susan and Debbie take on a pirate-themed escape room. Can the cunning pair cracking all the clues?

Debbie then has the honour of releasing a rehabilitated seal back into the ocean, before Susan makes her very own flavour of rum to take home as a unique keepsake.

Then it’s time for a quick game of bingo before jumping on the open-top bus to wish Skegness a fond farewell.

The series continues tomorrow as Susan heads south to the beautiful Isle of Wight.

After visiting the Needles Lighthouse and the Spice Bus, she meets up with wildlife presenter Michaela Strachan for a quick game of mini-golf on a pirate-themed course.

Wednesday’s destination is Weymouth on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast.

Famous for its historic harbour and award-winning sandy beach, Susan kicks off her visit by riding the land train before stopping to have a play in the sand.

Walking along Weymouth’s historic harbour, she meets up with another Strictly chum, Ore Oduba, who reveals his love of the seaside – despite his dislike of seagulls and sand.

Susan’s penultimate stop is Tenby, the jewel of the Pembrokeshire coast.

While exploring the pier and harbour, she meets Tenby’s only female skipper, who invites her on a sea-angling trip, joining families who are trying to catch some mackerel.

Her guest is TV presenter Anthea Turner, who challenges the comedian to a game of boules on Tenby’s gorgeous North Beach.

Susan ends the week in the North Yorkshire resort of Scarborough, where she enjoys the company of Yorkshire superfan Dame Arlene Phillips on the scenic miniature railway.