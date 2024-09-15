Watch: The critics say these movies are bad but we happen to like them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today, we are looking at some movies that critics have not had positive feelings towards, but we happen to like them.

In this episode, Jack and Matt talk about some movies that have critic poor ratings.

Most of the movies happen to be vampire movies, such as: ‘Dracula Untold’, ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter’ and ‘30 Days of Night.’

What are some “bad movies” that you happen to like?

Come back next week to see out review of the new Netflix movie ‘Rebel Ridge.’