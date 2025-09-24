Foyle Rumble returns to St. Columb's: Brawl in the Hall 2 st to electrify Derry

By colleen callaghan
Contributor
Published 24th Sep 2025, 23:40 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:24 BST
Get ready for body slams, big entrances, and even bigger heart as the The Tuned in Project, in partnership with Complete Anarchy Wrestling (CAW), brings the highly anticipated Foyle Rumble 2: Brawl in the Hall to St Columb’s Hall this November.

Taking place on Saturday, November 8 at the iconic Orchard Street venue, this year’s event promises to be bigger, bolder, and even more action-packed than its smash-hit predecessor.

Dubbed the city’s most electrifying night of wrestling, Brawl in the Hall 2 blends high-octane sports entertainment with a powerful message of inclusion.

This one-of-a-kind spectacle will see CAW’s professional wrestling stars face off in the ring alongside adults with learning disabilities, delivering a night of jaw-dropping moves, wild surprises, and unforgettable moments.

“This isn’t just a wrestling show - it’s a celebration of ability, empowerment, and the magic that happens when people come together,” said a spokesperson for the Tuned In Project.

Fans can expect:

· The return of fan favourites from the original Foyle Rumble

· New faces ready to shake up the CAW roster

· Family-friendly action for wrestling fans of all ages

· Unforgettable memories and feel-good fun for the whole community

Set in the historic St Columb’s Hall, Brawl in the Hall 2 is more than just a night of wrestling – it is a testament to Derry’s vibrant community spirit, the impact of inclusive programming, and the power of partnership between creative organisations like The Tuned in Project and CAW.

Tickets are on sale now, and demand is already building across the city. With last year’s event packing the city hotel, fans are encouraged to grab their tickets early.

So dust off your belts, warm up your chants, and get ready to make some noise - because on November 8, Derry is going to RUMBLE.

Let the BRAWL begin!

