Full circle for local artist Justine Scoltock

The theme for this year's NI Mental Health Arts Festival is CathARTSis a play on the word catharsis.

This exhibition hosted by UV Arts at The Garden of Reflection offers viewers an insight into the mind of an artist who's practice continues to evolve & is inspired by a wide & diverse range of stimuli, lived experience & experiments with the media & materials used. Coincidentally, not only is the venue where Justine had her first ever exhibition, with fellow artist Amanda Walker in the mid 90’s, but Karl of UV arts is a fellow Gray’s school of art alumni, something which neither Karl or Justine knew until this exhibition.

The NI Mental Health Arts now in its 11th year, is dedicated to challenging stigma,creating forums for compassionate dialogue & celebrating the pivotal role of artists,creativity,self expression and the arts on our mental health & well being. This exhibition is an excellent opportunity to engage, respond & enjoy the power of creativity & self expression of one of the cities well known Artists.

About Justine and her work

Justine’s work blends photography, vintage ads, typography, and street materials to create layered, textured pieces that explore media, pop culture, and human behavior. She uses torn paper and paint to create her work, and sands areas back to obscure and reveal images, reflecting on identity, gender roles, and the contrast between polished ideals and messy reality—inviting viewers to look beyond the surface.

“I am delighted and honoured to have been asked to take part in this festival. The theme of catharsis, and of encouraging everyone to take care of their mental health is one that is very close to me, and I applaud Noelle and the team for their work” - Justine Scoltock

Noelle McAlinden, Co-Chair of the NI Mental Health Arts Festival, highlighted the importance of such exhibitions saying: "There is no doubt This exhibition will inspire both creative and curious minds. The techniques used will intrigue both young and old, emerging and established artists.

Hidden layers will continue at the Garden of Reflection Gallery until May 29.

Wednesday - Saturday, 12pm to 5pm

Launch, Thursday 8. 7pm - 9pm. All welcome

The NI Mental Health Arts Festival Programme runs from May 9 to May 20 across Northern Ireland,with fringe events featuring a diverse programme of events,exhibitions,including poetry, comedy, dance, theatre, walks, talks, and tours. Two major Symposiums will also take place in Belfast on May 9 and in the Guildhall on May 20, both free they are guaranteed to inspire, providing an excellent forum for compassionate dialogue, performances, panel discussions and excellent insights from those with lived experience drawn from Health, Arts, Community, Education & Academic Research. We are indebted to the Mayors of both cities. We are thrilled to be celebrating artists across artforms from across NI and delighted Derry based Artist Bronagh Corr McNicholl's Photographic Exhibition is touring between both Cities previously at The Garden of Reflection & then Belfast Exposed during May. Eamon McAteer, Artist & Arts Educator solo exhibition continues in the Alley Theatre Strabane.

For more information on the NI Mental Health Arts Festival and the exciting programme of events, please visit www.nimhaf.org.