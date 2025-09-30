Grand Opera House serves up unique dining and entertainment celebration to mark 130th anniversary

Belfast’s Grand Opera House will mark its 130th anniversary with a unique and intimate dining and entertainment experience, On Stage Tonight!. For one night only in November, over 40 talented performers will surrender the stage to the audience who will, for the first time ever, get to enjoy the night from their exclusive seats on the Theatre’s iconic stage. With the tables turned the opulent auditorium will instead become the backdrop for the various performances throughout the evening.

The audience of only 150 people will enjoy a champagne reception and a three-course meal as they are entertained by a stellar line-up of Northern Ireland talent from the worlds of theatre, music, opera, and comedy, along with a selection of today’s emerging talent.

As the only remaining theatre from Victorian Belfast, the auditorium’s glorious architecture and extravagant decoration earn it an accolade as the finest, most captivating, and awe-inspiring theatre of the many that leading architect Frank Matcham created.

The performers at this exclusive event include the Emmy award-winning Shamrock Tenors, who appear direct from their Australian tour and performance at Sydney Opera House, and The O’Hara Sisters - Jolene & Philippa - the hugely talented siblings who have amazed audiences all over the world with their stunning vocals.

Pictured are some of the many performers from the special Grand Opera House ‘On Stage Tonight!’ Anniversary celebration event: broadcaster, actress and singer. Lata Sharma; actor-musician, Chris Kane and soprano Mary McCabe.

They will be joined by actor and playwright Dan Gordon, comedian Diona Doherty, following her recent appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe, and the talented broadcaster, actress and singer Lata Sharma.

The cast also includes sopranos Mary McCabe & Jenny Bourke, actor-musician Chris Kane, the chorus of Northern Ireland Opera, and radio and TV personality Pete Snodden will MC the special evening.

Completing the bill are some of the young stars of the Grand Opera House’s 2025 sell-out Summer Youth Production of Grease who will step into the spotlight to perform together for one last time, a string quartet from The City of Belfast Youth Orchestra, and the Laura McGrath Trio.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House said: “Later this year, Northern Ireland’s Premier Theatre, and Belfast’s foremost cultural asset, will celebrate its 130th anniversary. To mark this special occasion, and to recognise the indelible mark the Grand Opera House has made on the history and heritage of UK and Irish theatre, we are producing this one-off event that promises to be an exceptional and truly memorable evening showcasing local talent and good food. The fact that the audience will view the performances from a very different perspective on-stage with the auditorium as the backdrop will truly make it a night to remember.

Cast announcement

“Each year, we welcome over 300,000 people to enjoy a busy, diverse and rich programme of shows and events. On Stage Tonight! will commemorate Northern Ireland’s oldest Theatre in an evening to honour a building that has inspired generations and truly stood the test of time.”

Raymond Walsh from Shamrock Tenors added: “We are delighted to return to the Grand Opera House after two sell-out shows at the Theatre in 2024. We have no doubt that audiences will enjoy a magical night with music, laughter and memories to last a lifetime. Celebrating with over 40 other artists, this one-off event will most definitely strike a chord with the performers, audiences and all involved.”

On Stage Tonight! is produced by the Grand Opera House in partnership with Northern Ireland Opera, and Posh Nosh, whose previous sell-out entertainment and dining shows, Arias & Three Courses,and Cocktails & Cabaret, were staged in the Theatre’s Studio.

Tickets for On Stage Tonight! on Friday 14 November 2025 are priced at £190 per person which includes a champagne reception, three course dinner and the full entertainment programme. For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.goh.co.uk