Horslips tribute to rock An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny
Formed in 2022 by a group of Derry and Donegal musicians, including legendary Derry drummer Mickey Feeney, and united by a deep love for Horslips’ groundbreaking fusion of traditional Irish music and progressive rock, Swords of Light are on a mission to keep alive the incredible legacy of Horslips music.
They are fully endorsed by Horslips members Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin who announced them as "The Horslips tribute band of the future" and they promise a night of back to back Horslips classics such as "The Man Who Built America", "Trouble with a Capital T" and of course the mighty "Dearg Doom".
Tickets are a reasonable €22 including booking fee and available from An Grianan Theatre box office at https://angrianan.com/event/swords-of-light-a-tribute-to-horslips/