Horslips tribute to rock An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny

If you're a Horslips fan and you're looking for a nostalgic night of Horslips classics, head down the road to An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny next Saturday evening, April 26 at 8pm to catch Ireland's only dedicated Horslips tribute band, Swords of Light.

Formed in 2022 by a group of Derry and Donegal musicians, including legendary Derry drummer Mickey Feeney, and united by a deep love for Horslips’ groundbreaking fusion of traditional Irish music and progressive rock, Swords of Light are on a mission to keep alive the incredible legacy of Horslips music.

They are fully endorsed by Horslips members Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin who announced them as "The Horslips tribute band of the future" and they promise a night of back to back Horslips classics such as "The Man Who Built America", "Trouble with a Capital T" and of course the mighty "Dearg Doom".

Tickets are a reasonable €22 including booking fee and available from An Grianan Theatre box office at https://angrianan.com/event/swords-of-light-a-tribute-to-horslips/