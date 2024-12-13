Tonight, Friday December 13 and tomorrow Saturday, December 14, will be the last two days of the phenomenal event. It is open from 6pm to 8.30pm both nights.

An amazing Christmas Wonderland has been created in the heart of Galliagh welcoming people from all across the city and region to share in a unique fun filled family experience that captivates audiences and children of all ages bringing unforgettable memories and enchanting tales from the spectacular “Frozen” Forest when Elsa and Anna arrive in Derry, to the hilarious “Elf, s Off the Shelves” show that have audiences dancing in the isles to the drama of a different “Christmas Carol” that sees Old Scrooge get a new lease of life as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future enthral audiences with mystical Dances that capture the heart of Scrooge himself, From Mrs Clauses Storytelling to the amazing Arts & Crafts and Christmas Carol Singing the whole Magical experience illuminates all that is best about our cities Christmas spirit and creative genius.

Speaking at the event, Oliver Green Artistic Director with Greater Shantallow Community Arts said: "We are so very grateful to everyone who has come along and been part of this amazing project , T’was A Week Before Christmas Festival is the culmination of our Shared City, Shared Christmas project which we are so delighted the Department of Foreign Affairs, Reconciliation Fund and DCSDC has supported and which has allowed us to bring so many people from communities right across our city to be part of building this unique programme of events.

"This cross-community project which has seen dedicated volunteer participants from every section of our community engage in intergenerational projects that has seen weeks of our Creative Good Relations workshops, building sets, castles and Christmas decorations and literally redesigning the whole of Studio 2 Community Arts Centre into an amazing Christmas Wonderland for the whole city and region to enjoy as a warm and welcoming new Shared Space.”

Mr Green said: “We are so very proud of all our amazing talented volunteers, participants artists, performers and facilitators and all those school choirs who have joined us nightly for this wonderful community celebration of Christmas a time that brings all our communities together in a shared hope for a brighter future for all our children and especially our teenage TBUC Youth Camp young people who only continue to amaze and inspire us all. On behalf of all the team at Greater Shantallow Community Arts we thank you all for making this such a magical project.”

1 . IMG_7925.JPG Images from the brilliant T'was A Week Before Christmas at Studio 2. Photo: GCSA Photo Sales

