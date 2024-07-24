Inishowen shines a light for disabilty pride month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we commemorate Disability Pride Month 2024, we have had the privilege of speaking with a diverse group of individuals from Inishowen, each sharing their unique experiences and perspectives. These discussions underscore the importance of inclusion, understanding, and continuous support.

Darragh Fullerton, a 22-year-old from Buncrana living with Asperger's Syndrome spoke about his story which is one of resilience in the face of adversity and highlights the importance of understanding and education about autism. Asperger’s Syndrome is a form of autism spectrum disorder.

The situation is a developmental disorder. Young people with Asperger’s Syndrome may have a hard time relating to others socially, repetitive behaviour patterns, and a narrow range of interests. Normally, children and teens with Asperger’s Syndrome can converse with others and can perform well in their schoolwork. However, they may have trouble understanding social situations.

Thinking about his journey, Darragh shared: "My journey was one of being beaten into normalcy. I was bullied all through primary school and, on a smaller scale, was ‘rejected’ socially for a bit longer than that for my general social ineptitude and how little overlap there was between my interests and those of others. In time, I learned to socialise, which to this day feels more like 'pretending' to know how to socialise; just keep the conversation going without acting like I used to.”

Rachel Moore

Darragh's experience highlights a conventional misconception about autism. "Though just because I've developed socially doesn't mean I'm suddenly 'barely' autistic. It's common for folks to write off someone's autism as 'minor' or even 'kind of cured' just because they can socialise easily enough.”

When asked about Disability Pride Month, Darragh's retort was candid: "To tell you the truth, it means sod all to me. I wasn't even aware it was Disability Pride Month. Granted, I'm not the type to actively seek pride or awareness, but anecdotally speaking, I can't say it's made much of an impact.”

Darragh emphasises the invisibility of many autistic traits: "Well, I'm repeating myself a bit, but a lot of autism is quite invisible. People easily identify autistic traits like communication disorders, but the presence or absence of them is not the end-all of autism. Just because you're talking to someone who can hold up a normal conversation doesn't mean they're not dealing with other things that don't make sense to a lot of people, like the difference between laziness and genuine executive dysfunction."

This led Fullerton to take a course in Artificial intelligence from Ulster University.

Dylan Clarke talks about autisim

One of Darragh's satisfying moments was speaking for Sonas iCare on Highland Radio. "I got to speak for Sonas iCare on Highland Radio and talk about what goes on and the struggles of running that kind of facility. They got a few donations after it all happened, which was a nice moment," he said.

Sonas Youth Club was established in October 2012 for young people with autism aged 11+ from the Inishowen area, Donegal. Sonas meet every Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm for the 11-14 age group and Wednesday evenings from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm for 14+ at the I CARE Centre Ballymacarry, Buncrana and there is a Moves4All exercise class in Crana College on Tuesday evenings from 5.15 pm – 6.15 pm.

Darragh believes in the right to education and advocacy: "No kidding, it helps a ton to just learn a little bit. Ask autistic people what's it like, and when you know, correct people when they assume wrong. A lot of people think they know a lot more about autism than they do. Stay educated."

Over his journey, Darragh Fullerton exemplifies the strength and resilience of individuals with Asperger's Syndrome. His story is a testament to the importance of understanding and advocating.

Darragh Fullerton talks about Aspergers syndrome

Rachel Moore, a young woman from Carndonagh, has been navigating life with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Her experiences shed light on the complexities of mental health and the importance of understanding.

Rachel's journey with OCD began long before she recognised it: "So, my journey with OCD started years before I even knew it did."

Her realisation was a turning point, enabling her to address her condition more effectively. She shared. "It wasn’t until I got help from a psychiatrist in 2019 that I realised I had OCD. I had previously been diagnosed with depression and anxiety, so I assumed it fell under them as they are so complex as well and show similarities. I have emetophobia (fear of vomiting and sickness), which was the main trigger for my OCD. Once I became aware of it, I was able to tackle it properly."

Rachel emphasises the importance of Disability Pride Month, noting its role in raising awareness and fostering inclusion: "It is crucial, in my opinion. It raises awareness and gives people a sense of accomplishment and inclusion. However, since so many people suffer from it and it's a global issue, I believe it should be brought up daily rather than just once a month.

"People with disabilities should be acknowledged for their strength daily. “OCD can affect men, women and children. People can start having symptoms from as early as six years old, but it often begins around puberty and early adulthood. For instance, someone with an obsessive fear of being burgled may feel they need to check all the windows and doors are locked several times before they can leave their house. Women can at times have OCD during pregnancy or after their baby is born. Passions may include worrying.

Her phone call for continuous recognition highlights the ongoing challenges faced by those with disabilities. OCD harms an individual's ability to carry out daily tasks and is considered a disability.

Rachel is lively in dispelling common misconceptions about OCD: "Mental problems are equally as serious as physical ones. OCD is much more than just 'cleaning,' even though it is a huge problem.”

She also emphasises the importance of being open to treatment: "If you need to take medication for this, it is nothing to be ashamed of. I’m on several tablets a day, and they keep me afloat. Even though at the start I was dead against them because of the stigma associated with them." Moore added: “As an example, I used to try and envisage myself getting sick in my pyjamas and, if I could, I wouldn't wear them. I couldn't wear pyjamas unless I felt safe in them. I physically could not.”

Despite the challenges, Rachel finds pride in her personal growth. "To be honest, I don't consider myself to be impaired. Even yet, on paper, it might be classified as such. I've never believed in labels.”

She takes pride in learning how to seek and accept help, saying: "I would say that learning how to ask for and accept help is what I am most proud of. A problem shared is a problem halved, and talking is half the battle. Realising that you're not doing this alone may be the push that you needed." The Maynooth University graduate added: “It was draining. I could provide plenty of examples, but this is merely one that I still struggle with every night. OCD never goes away; you just learn to manage it. It might take time, but you will get there. This is just what I think personally, and everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I recognise that OCD has disabled me from accomplishing certain things, and it continues to do so even now, but I don't consider myself to be disabled.” It all worked out for Rachel.

Rachel advises that the best way for allies to support those with OCD is to listen. "Listen, listen, and listen. In my opinion, one of the nicest things someone can do is lend a listening ear. It is not expected of them to give all wisdom, despite the belief that this is necessary. I know it can be quite challenging to comprehend what is going through someone's head when they don't even understand themselves, but even proving that you are trying to understand can make a huge difference." Despite all the challenges Rachel was able to get an honours degree in business studies from Maynooth University.

Rachel Moore's insights into living with OCD remind us of the importance of empathy.

In honour of Disability Pride Month in July, Dylan Clarke, a 27-year-old from Burnfoot has been making significant strides in autism awareness and advocacy. Dylan was diagnosed with autism at a young age, currently volunteers with I Adults, an autism charity that supports adults in the Inishowen peninsula. This organisation is the adult equivalent of the children's charity, I care about, and Dylan's work there has been transformative for both him and the community he serves. Back in July 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was passed, giving disabled people some important foundational rights with its impact making the trans- Atlantic journey for Disability pride month.

Reflecting on his journey, Dylan shared: "My journey with autism since I got diagnosed has been a roller coaster ride with its fair share of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change it for a bit. From the first diagnosis of autism to volunteering at I Adults, to helping young adults with autism, I've been able to pass on my own experiences. Right now, I’m becoming more mature as my life progresses as an autistic person. I still maintain a routine on a day-to-day basis, like going to the gym or playing football, which is important in my personal life.” It’s an opening to celebrate people with disabilities.

Dylan's participation with I Adults not only allows him to give back to the community but also serves as a platform for raising autism awareness. "Disability Pride Month is important to me because it highlights the experiences of people with autism, like growing up and the ongoing journey today. It will raise awareness about autism from my journey," Dylan explained. He thinks that the month-long observance can help educate people about autism and foster greater understanding and acceptance. It can be used to teach people to have patience and understanding, and better educate.

But Dylan is also aware of the misconceptions surrounding autism. He shared, "There are some misconceptions that I’ve heard about autism, but it’s complex in a way. The common thing I hear is, 'I don’t look autistic,' but people don’t realise I have autism until I tell them. Then suddenly, we start chatting about autism."

One of Dylan's impressive accomplishments is his work in public speaking. "My most proud accomplishment is public speaking about my perspective on autism, which I’ve done quite a few times now. I've also made it into college," he whispered with pride. His determination in public speaking has been instrumental in making more people aware of autism and advocating for the inclusion of autistic individuals in various spheres of life. He spoke at a conference at Ulster University.

Dylan is ardent about creating a more inclusive community for autistic individuals. He emphasises the importance of support and inclusion, saying, "We can support them along with their journey and bring inclusion to make sure they are not left out within the community."

He regularly uses a powerful quote during his public speaking events: "Inclusion begins with you." Therefore, does it matter? By what method can you make a difference in the daily lives of people with disabilities? Let us give you a deeper understanding of how disability pride evolved and how discrimination against the community of people with disabilities affects us all. Last but certainly not least, we’ll discuss how."

