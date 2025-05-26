Inspired Exhibition in Derry marks 65 years of mental health charity

Inspire, the mental health and wellbeing charity, is marking its 65th anniversary with a poignant and powerful exhibition, INSPIRED, at Derry Central Library from 27th May.

The INSPIRED exhibition brings together the stories of the charity’s service users and staff and the impact of its work on lives of everyday people across Northern Ireland.

The multi-media exhibition consists of everyday items, each belonging to one individual and prompting a story or memory of a specific point in their life. Each seemingly mundane article (a set of car jump-leads, a 1970s iron, a pair of running shoes, a front door key) has a deeply personal story conveyed through audio narration by the story-tellers themselves. Each shares intimate reflections on their experiences, reflects on their past and, with support from Inspire, looks ahead to the future.

The charity is encouraging people in the Derry area to visit the exhibition and spend some time being inspired by the stories shared.

Contributors range from two survivors of a mother and baby home, now aged in their 90’s, to a TV film archivist who worked during the troubles, and a young man who, although non-speaking, uses music to communicate.

All have benefited from, work with, or provide volunteer support for leading wellbeing charity, Inspire.

The INSPIRED exhibition is to mark 65 years of the charity, which was established in Belfast in 1950 in an era when there was no mental health support outside of formal psychiatric hospitals.

The original Beacon community mental health centre in Belfast was the first of its kind; it grew to become Northern Ireland Association for Mental Health (NIAMH); and now, known as Inspire, the charity is one of the largest providers of mental health, addiction and intellectual disability services in Ireland, supporting over 25,000 people every year.

Kerry Anthony MBE, Chief Executive of Inspire said,

“As we mark the 65th anniversary of Inspire, we have been reflecting upon how the values that shape our mission today are inextricably linked to that first Beacon centre: to improve lives, ensure that people are treated fairly, and create the conditions in which everyone may live with dignity and reach their full potential. It was so-named as a sign of light.

“Six decades later, I am proud to lead this very special organisation that shines a light of hope and changes the lives of thousands every year.”

Dr Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive said:

“We are delighted to host the INSPIRED exhibition in our libraries and bring these powerful stories to communities across Northern Ireland. Libraries are places where people come together, and this touring exhibition offers a unique opportunity for visitors to engage with personal journeys of resilience and hope, highlighting the importance of our mental health and wellbeing. I would encourage everyone to call into their local participating library to view the exhibition first hand.”

For more information visit www.inspirewellbeing.org/inspired