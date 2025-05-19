Latest play to hit London stage is called 'Derry Boys'

Paddy and Mick were born and raised in Derry and have always dreamed of something more, but when they’re torn apart as children and reunite as adults in London, they discover they’ve grown into two very different people, each with a radically different vision for their future.

Derry Boys is the debut full-length play from emerging Irish writer Niall McCarthy, born from Theatre503’s Rapid Write Response programme. This sharp comedy delves into the complexities of the Irish identity in today’s world. It’s a powerful exploration of what it takes to carve out a place in this world.

