Northern Ireland dressmakers given a national platform as part of a new competition

The Knitting and Stitching Show are holding a Belfast Dressmaking Competition and invite visitors to model their makes this November

The UK’s biggest textile craft show arrives in Northern Ireland for the first time ever this November.

As part of its launch in Belfast, The Knitting & Stitching Show invites local Northern Ireland dressmakers to submit a garment for the chance to win a Janome sewing machine worth £850.

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, the dressmaking competition gives all abilities a chance to shine. Submit your entry to have your garment featured on the K&S catwalk, where your makes can take centre stage!

Enter one of four categories, Eveningwear, Knitwear or Crochetwear, Upcycled / Repurposed or Young Stitchers (11-18 years), for the chance to be featured on the K&S catwalk and to have your garment on display at the show. There are first prizes per category with one lucky winner walking away with a brand-new sewing machine.

Submit your entry form by the 7th of October for your chance to be featured in the show this November.*

With a winning combination of quality craft exhibitors, workshops, demonstrations and inspiring textile art galleries, the K&S show takes place at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast from November 7-10.

Featuring over 140 crafting workshops and 100 brands to shop from, the event will include cross stitch, embroidery, knitting & crochet, dressmaking, sewing, patchwork & quilting and everything in between!

Visit https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/belfast/dressmaking-competition/ to learn more about the dressmaking competition and get your tickets now!

*Shortlisted entries will be notified by 16th October and winners will be announced at the show.