Opera workshops raising the roof at the Playhouse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Touring Opera has launched a youth programme in several locations, including the Playhouse Derry. The Ulster Youth Opera programme, which is also taking place in Belfast and Enniskillen, will hold monthly sessions through Autumn 2024.

The vibrant cross-border touring opera company is offering young performers between the ages of 8 and 18 the opportunity to work closely with international artists.

In partnership with the Playhouse, the MAC and the Ardhowen theatres, the programme is aims at nurturing talent. The Youth Opera is divided into an 8-13 group and an 14-18 group, allowing the facilitators to cater for the singing and acting level of the participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme builds on a successful pilot programme in Enniskillen in 2023, supported by the Bank of Ireland and Arts Council NI.

Ulster Youth Opera

The pilot saw 100 per cent of parents agreeing that their children’s singing and acting skills improved, while 93 per cent of parents noticed a change in their child’s confidence and energy since joining Ulster Youth Opera.

At the Playhouse, the programme will take place monthly on Monday evenings from September until December, with all of the booking details on the Playhouse website.

Parents have praised the programme, with one saying: “My daughter loved both the singing and drama aspects of these sessions – she loves the magic of watching what it becomes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She came out empowered, joyful, confident and enthusiastic for the next challenge.”

Another said: “My son has enjoyed this greatly, particularly the process of seeing what it takes to build toward the showcase.

“He enjoys the chance to watch how other people approach doing things – this builds self-awareness.”

All of the details can be found over at ulstertouringopera.com