‘Painting in the Park’: A unique celebration of art, community and creativity

Artlink Fort Dunree are delighted to announce a day of creativity at ‘Painting in the Park’ on Saturday, 1st June 2024, in collaboration with The Exchange Community Centre in Buncrana. From 12 noon until 4pm, Swan Park will come alive with the vibrant spirit of community and art, inspired by the famous Sondheim musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’.

Bernie Doherty from The Exchange Community Centre said: "'Painting in the Park' exemplifies the spirit of togetherness and creativity that we’re always striving to foster at The Exchange. Indeed, we’re really looking forward to seeing the community come alive at this colourful and joyful family event.

“We’re also proud to be featuring diverse community groups, including refugees, in every aspect of our event, ensuring inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do.”

'Painting in the Park’ will bring people together to celebrate art in its many forms. Enjoy a community picnic atmosphere with outdoor theatre, live music, and the joy of painting.

A Sunday on La Grande Jatte, 1884 by Georges Seurat

Artlink project co-ordinator Rebecca Strain, also shares Bernie’s enthusiasm: "This wonderful family day out is going to be a great opportunity to bring our community together through the universal language of art – and we’ll see people from all walks of life expressing themselves creatively and connecting with one another."

Professional actors and singers will also grace the stage in Swan Park for a performance of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’, which explores love, loss, and what it means to sacrifice oneself for art. Adding a touch of magic to the festivities, this performance will create lasting memories for all who attend and features Glenn McGivern as George Seurat, Susie Garvey-Williams as Dot, and Andrew Tinney as the Boatman, among other talented local actors.

Ruth Garvey-Williams, Director of ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ has expressed her excitement about the upcoming performance: "Having lived in Buncrana now for almost 20 years, bringing 'Sunday in the Park with George' to our beloved town really is a dream come true for me. This immersive theatre experience, combined with the stunning beauty of Swan Park, offers a perfect setting to celebrate art and community. We're thrilled to share this with everyone!"

Artlink project co-ordinator Martha McCulloch said: “We’re delighted to call on artists and art enthusiasts to get involved in ‘Painting in the Park’ and spend a wonderful afternoon painting en plein air with guidance from renowned artist Paul Kerr. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, there’s room for you to unleash your creativity. Basic art materials will be provided, but please feel free to bring your own supplies. Plus, there’s a special painting workshop just for kids.

Glenn McGivern as George Seurat

“I’d like to take this opportunity to encourage as many people as possible to join us at ‘Painting in the Park’ which I have no doubts will be a brilliant family day out filled with art, music and community spirit – and importantly one that will bring joy and creativity to the heart of Buncrana.”

Event Details: Date: Saturday, 1st June, 2024: Time: 12 noon - 4pm: Location: Swan Park, Buncrana:

Activities: Community picnic, outdoor theatre, live music, en plein air painting, children's painting workshop

