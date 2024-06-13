Renowned Derry drummer brings home the Horslips beat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Do you remember Horslips? You can relive the magic of Horslips music live in Derry this month with Swords of Light.

Swords of Light are a dedicated five-piece Horslips tribute band, believed to be the only one in Ireland and probably the world.

They will be bringing the music of Horslips to the Link 48 venue at 12-14 Alder Road on Saturday 29th June.

They are all devoted Horslips fans and their mission is to honour the live music legacy of Horslips now that the band have left the stage and Johnny Fean sadly passed away. The band are enthusiastically endorsed by Horslips members Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin, who dubbed them 'The Horslips tribute band of the future'.

Mickey "Da" Feeney, drummer for Horslips tribute Swords of Light

Anyone who remembers rocking out to 'Trouble with a Capital T', 'The Man Who Built America' and of course 'Dearg Doom' won’t want to miss this night.

“Derry has a special connection with Horslips” explained Marianne, the band’s bass player.

“I first saw Horslips in St Columbs Hall in January 1975, and of course it was in Derry the band made their first reunion appearance, at the Horslips History Exhibition in the Orchard Gallery – and this was the beginning of a series of amazing reunion gigs including the Odyssey in Belfast and the O2 in Dublin.

"We know that Derry is full of Horslips fans, so we are expecting a very special night. Something magic happens when Horslips fans gather, memories are shared and stories are exchanged.

Horslips tribute band Swords of Light

“Another thing that makes this night special is that it’s a hometown gig for our drummer, Mickey 'Da' Feeney.

"Musicians all over Derry know and respect this legendary musician, whose long and distinguished career goes back to the Scene showband and 'Cricklewood Green', who opened for Horslips way back in August 1974.

"It’s even rumoured that Mickey inspired Undertones drummer Billy Doherty to take up the drums. We’re very proud to have Mickey as our sticks man and he’s the real heartbeat of the band.

"We love listening to his amazing stories – he plans to publish them in a book called Band Wagon Banter.”

The band also features well known Clonmany trad maestro Des McGonigle on fiddle, mandolin and whistle, Letterkenny guitarist Will Haag, and charismatic front man Nigel Ashcroft on lead vocal.

Also appearing on the night will be Derry blues legends King Rat.