Rock Choir launches in and around Derry

Rock Choir is celebrating the launch of two brand new locations in Ireland this September with a series of free taser lessons, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Rock Choir, the largest contemporary choir in the world, launched in Belfast in September 2022. Three brilliantly talented Rock Choir Leaders Clare Galway, Sophie Girardeau and Rachel Coulter currently lead the choirs and from September they will be joined by new Rock Choir Leaders Beth McNally and Jonathan Bailie.

Beth McNally will deliver the Rock Choir experience in Portadown, Lurgan and Banbridge, whilst Jonathan will be located in Limavady, Coleraine and Derry. Both are offering free taster sessions, which are open to everyone! There is no need to read music or have any experience, there are no auditions and it’s a chance to come along and see what the Rock Choir phenomenon is all about, in a fun and relaxed session.

Jonathan’s free taster sessions are as follows:

Rock Choir members in Belfast

Date: Monday 29th July from 10:00 – 11:30: Half Hall (Media Side): West Bann Development, 8 Killowen Court, Coleraine, BT51 3TP

Date: Monday 29th July from 19:00 – 20:30: Tullyally Community Centre, Unit 2, Glendermott Valley Business Park, Tullyally, Derry BT47 3LR

Date: Wednesday 31st July from 19:00 – 20:30: O'Hampsey Studio, Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street, Limavady T49 0FJ

Rock Choir has been a huge success in Northern Ireland with over 600 Rock Choir Members now taking part in weekly rehearsals across the Belfast area. In that short time, Rock Choir has performed at a whole host of events and iconic landmarks in Belfast such as The Titanic Slipway, Stormont and Hillsborough Castle to name just a few.

Rockies in Belfast

Clare, Sophie, Rachel, Jonathan and Beth would be delighted to welcome any potential new members to Rock Choir this September, to sign up for a FREE taster session please go to www.rockchoir.com

Rock Choir, the world’s largest contemporary choir with 33,000 members celebrates its 19th anniversary as the most successful trailblazing choir in UK history.

Singer, recording artist and award-winning musician, Caroline Redman Lusher created Rock Choir in 2005; she began with 70 members in Farnham Surrey and now has an astonishing 33,000 members attending weekly rehearsals in over 400 locations all across the UK. Rock Choir become a true phenomenon due to its originality and huge popularity with the British public.

Over 100, hugely talented Rock Choir Leaders, who are all professional musicians, have been hand-picked by Caroline and her team to deliver the Rock Choir experience to their communities. Whilst others have tried to replicate its success, Caroline’s reputation has dramatically grown over the years and she continues to attract tens of thousands of individuals across the UK, who join Rock Choir to enjoy its unique and exciting experience.

Rock Choir leader Jonathan Balie

Caroline chooses emotional, inspiring and feel-good songs to impact the well-being of the members. Current chart acts and songs from some of her favourite artists such as Annie Lennox, Adele, ELO, Phil Collins, Queen, Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, Aretha Franklin, Sia and Bruno Mars contribute to the Rock Choir repertoire as well as requests and suggestions made by the members themselves.

Not only does the Rock Choir experience improve lives, but some members have reported that they have come off anti-depressants, experienced a marked change in their self-esteem and in turn now enjoy positive mental and physical health.

Rock Choir continues to offer members once in a lifetime and unique experiences such as recording at London’s Abbey Road Studios, taking part in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and BBC Proms in the Park, performing at the nations’ arenas such as the London o2, Wembley, Liverpool and the NEC, going on tour to support artists such as Russell Watson, contributing to high-profile albums, performing on national television and singing at red carpet film premiers, performing at major sporting events and staging Flash Mobs, including the largest ever Flash Mob in London’s Hyde Park, when 10,000 members surprised the crowds as Rock Choir opened the show to 40,000 people.

Members have also had the opportunity to record their voices on professional records released by Rock Choir and enjoyed the success hearing their voices being played on national radio such as BBC Radio 2 whilst celebrating top 10 iTunes chart positions!

Rock Choir was the first choir of its kind in the UK to be fully inclusive, inviting everyone to join regardless of any prior singing experience, there was no requirement to read music or audition. Rock Choir is now a household name, has raised over three million pounds for charity, has three Guinness World Records, secured a major label album deal and had a prime-time ITV Series ‘The Choir that Rocks', viewed by millions. A true British success story, which continues to provide unique life changing experiences and opportunities for all.