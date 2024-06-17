Shamrock Tenors announce Millennium Forum show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irish music's most exciting new hit, the Shamrock Tenors, are bringing their international hit show to the Millennium Forum for the first time, for one night only on the 22nd June.

Featuring performers from both sides of the community across Ulster, with vocalists from Les Misérables and Choir of Man in London’s West End, the country's best multi-instrumentalists and a champion Irish dancer, their show takes you on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs, in beautiful five part harmony.

With all your favourites including 'Danny Boy', 'Whiskey in the Jar', 'The Parting Glass' and 'Wild Rover' this is a show for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of their West End debut this summer, the group sold out the Grand Opera House in Belfast twice this year in record time and have completely sold out their entire Northern Irish tour so far.

The Shamrock Tenors

They headlined the BBC's St Patrick’s Day Celebrations this year with a concert special show on BBC 2 NI and BBC 4 across the UK, which will be followed later this year by a North American release on PBS in November 2024 and coast to coast 11 week US Tour in 2025.