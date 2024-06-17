Shamrock Tenors announce Millennium Forum show
Featuring performers from both sides of the community across Ulster, with vocalists from Les Misérables and Choir of Man in London’s West End, the country's best multi-instrumentalists and a champion Irish dancer, their show takes you on a journey through Ireland’s most beloved classic songs, in beautiful five part harmony.
With all your favourites including 'Danny Boy', 'Whiskey in the Jar', 'The Parting Glass' and 'Wild Rover' this is a show for all ages.
Ahead of their West End debut this summer, the group sold out the Grand Opera House in Belfast twice this year in record time and have completely sold out their entire Northern Irish tour so far.
They headlined the BBC's St Patrick’s Day Celebrations this year with a concert special show on BBC 2 NI and BBC 4 across the UK, which will be followed later this year by a North American release on PBS in November 2024 and coast to coast 11 week US Tour in 2025.
Their videos online have amassed over seven million views and they have performed in over 30 countries worldwide.
