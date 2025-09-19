Step forward for recovery: ARC Fitness to lead Northern Ireland’s largest recovery walk

This September, local addiction recovery service ARC Fitness, in partnership with a coalition of numerous other service-focused organisations, will once again lead the way in Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor recovery event Recovery Walk NI, a celebration of resilience, connection, and the power of community.

Kicking off at 11am on Saturday 27th September, participants will gather at Ebrington Square before making their way through the city and finishing at Guildhall Square. The free, family-friendly event, which is now in its fourth year, is open to everyone and aims to not only celebrate recovery but also challenge the stigma that continues to surround addiction.

The walk is powered by a combined partnership of local organisations who share in this mission, including Bogside & Brandywell Health Forum, Northlands Centre, Whiteoaks, Old Library Trust - Creggan, Developing Healthy Communities, Inspire, and HURT (Have Your Tomorrow’s).

Gary Rutherford, ARC Fitness Founder and Director of Programmes, said: “Every year this walk gets bigger, and that tells us something important: people want recovery to be seen, heard, and celebrated. This is more than an event, it’s a movement of hope.

ARC Fitness Recovery Walk 2024

At ARC, we believe nobody should be defined by their struggles. Recovery is possible, and when people walk side by side through this city, it sends out a message- you are not alone.

I also want to give a special shout out of the other fantastic organisations who are joining together with ARC to make this event happen. It would not be possible without the collaboration of other like minded individuals and groups who share our passion for wholeness and wellness. We are stronger together and ‘The Recovery Walk NI’ is a true testament to that.”

Further to the walk, attendees are invited to enjoy live music from Bad Medicine, wellbeing stalls and information from local services, food vendors including Lo & Slo and Mena's Woodfire Pizza, and family fun, with inflatables and face painting.

Tommy Canning, Head of Treatment at Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, said, “'Northlands is delighted to continue to be a partner in the 2025 Recovery Walk in Derry. It is so important that both recovery and recovering people are visible in order to help those still struggling to see what is available to them and what is achievable. I would really encourage anyone who has been affected by addiction or has a family member suffering from addiction to come out and help alleviate the stigma that addiction can bring.”

ARC fitness Recovery Walk

The Recovery Walk NI is part of ARC’s new year-long campaign, ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’. All of ARC’s programmes and events, including the current campaign, are made possible through the support of The National Lottery Fund, alongside other partner organisations and funding bodies. Through this backing, ARC continues its mission to empower individuals affected by addiction to break free from isolation and to find strength through connection and community.

You can register now on Eventbrite to join Northern Ireland’s largest celebration of recovery.

For more information about ARC Fitness, the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ campaign, or how to get involved, visit: https://arcfitness.uk/.