Stepping Out - the comedy with two left feet - comes to Derry

It's the comedy with two left feet - Stepping Out is set to tap its way into the New Gate Arts and Culture Centre this month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping Out is a warm and very funny play about the lives, laughs, and loves of a group of women (and one man) attending a weekly tap-dance class in a dingy church hall.

Presented by LMS with a wealth of talent from all over Derry, the play will be staged in the New Gate on June 25, 26 and 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the cast are Maiden City performers Natalie Armstrong, Michelle Lake, Amy Astbury, Christine Deane, Emer McCaffrey, Eden Riley and Simon Quigg.

Stepping out cast: Simon Quigg, Michelle Lake, Dawn Stevenson, Cary Jossart, Una Culkin, Eden Riley, Amy Astbury, Christine Deane, Natalie Armstrong. Missing - Emer McCaffrey

This hilarious play tells the story of ex-professional dancer Mavis who runs the class for her pupils - cheerfully overweight Sylvia; Andy, a plain do-gooder with no confidence; snooty but well meaning Vera; timid Dorothy who works in Social Security; Maxine, attractive, sharp and very shrewd; nervous nail-biter Lynne; Rose who is just there for a good time and Geoffrey, the lone male.

Providing the musical accompaniment for the class is grumpy, sarcastic and intolerant Mrs Fraser.

As the play progresses, the class are invited to appear in a charity performance - but will they have been transformed into triumphant tappers, worthy of any chorus line?

Stepping Out is directed by Alan McClarty and choreographed by Venessa Chapman for LMS.

Book now at www.newgatearts.com to find out!

​