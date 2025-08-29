Still time to enjoy August Craft Month events

There is still time to enjoy the largest showcase of its kind on these shores as a number of events are still to take place as part of August Craft Month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World renowned designers alongside emerging local artisans have come together to form a collective of over 1,000 talented makers to headline this year’s celebration.

Hundreds of events and workshops have already taken place right across the island of Ireland, but there are still some key dates remaining before the curtain comes down on the annual August Craft Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the fourth year in its all-island format, as Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) partner to deliver events celebrating 26 different disciplines.

The Creative Peninsula Exhibition at North Down Museum

Together with the showcasing of artisan and traditional heritage and contemporary skills, August Craft Month provides a perfect platform for the general public to find out about craftspeople and makers either in their local area or in another county and to support them through purchasing their work.

August Craft Month remaining dates

Interrupted (Journeys)

Location: Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street Limavady County Derry BT49 0FJ. Price: free. Date & Time: Tue 8 July - Sat 30 Aug at 9:30am – 1pm

Humans, Being

Interrupted (Journeys) is a large-scale collaborative paper installation in the Broighter Gallery which takes inspiration from aural histories and stories from the local Limavady area. The lost Ross Sea Party is the unknown story of Shackleton’s Trans-Antarctic Expedition Supply Ship ‘The Aurora”. Separated from the ship, surviving for almost 12 months, the abandoned sea party lost two men. Thomas King Smyth from Limavady was part of the rescue crew that sailed on the refurbished Aurora to return home. This story of hope, courage and determination to reach Antarctic against all the odds is the inspiration for this origami installation.

Humans, Being

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh.BT781BL. Price: free. Date & Time: Thu 31 July - Fri 29 Aug at 10am – 1pm.

An exhibition of figurative sculpture, focusing on the joys, the sorrows the challenges and the triumphs we meet during our life cycle. The exhibition will be open to all and will run for the month of August.

Still time to enjoy August Craft Month events

Travelling Threads

Location: Top Floor Art Gallery, Down. Price: free. Date & Time: Thu 7 Aug - Sat 6 Sept.

Join in celebrating a decade of creativity and collaboration at the Top Floor Art Studio Group’s special exhibition, Travelling Threads. Over the past ten years the collective has woven a rich tapestry of experiences, skills, and artistic growth. This milestone exhibition showcases a diverse array of unique pieces that reflect their journeys. From vibrant textiles to innovative mixed media, Travelling Threads invites you to experience the stories behind the art.Aninstallation, titled the Fabric Mountain, welcomes members of the public to choose fabric off-cuts from a curated stash in exchange for a small donation to the chosen charity, Belfast and Lisburn Women’s Aid.

The Creative Peninsula Exhibition at North Down Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Location: North Down Museum, Castle Park, Bangor, BT20 4BT.Price FREE. Date & Time: Tue 7 July – Sun 21 Sept at 10am to 5pm

This exhibition features unique pieces of Creative Peninsula art and craftwork specially selected for display in North Down Museum. Creative Peninsula is Northern Ireland’s premier celebration of Art and Craft. This thriving annual event features workshops, demonstrations, exhibitions and much more, all taking place throughout the beautiful and picturesque Ards and North Down Borough. It is a celebration of the exclusivity and quality of the artwork produced by local artists and craftspeople and a fantastic opportunity to purchase a beautiful piece of art.

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth25 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2025 #makeseebuy

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.