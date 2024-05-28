Sun Mahshene bring their Irish summer tour to Sandinos
Comprising six diverse members from Ireland, the United Kingdom and Poland, Sun Mahshene dub their sound ‘Post-Shoegaze’ for the masses, offering a musical journey that transcends genres.
Championed by the likes of Amazing Radio, BBC Across The Line, BBC Radio 1, RTÉ 2FM, 98 FM, Hotpress and more, the band have defined themselves as a stand-out act in the country's thriving music industry. Turning heads far and wide, they are set to grab many more ears after the announcement of this unmissable Summer tour.
Sunday, June 2nd sees the band play Sandinos, with support from Belfast duo Bobsled Team.
Tickets are £6 at the door, from 7pm.
The band's high-demand means shows are still being added and tickets are selling quick, and we encourage gig-goers to grab the chance to see one of Ireland's best rising acts sooner, rather than later.