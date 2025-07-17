SuperValu brings its summer roadshow to Dungiven and Eglinton
Visiting SuperValu Dungiven on Friday 25th July and SuperValu Eglinton on Thursday 14th August, the roadshow is part of SuperValu’s ‘Love Local? So do we’ campaign which spotlights the fantastic range of local food and drink available in stores, as well as its people and local partnerships.
Customers can look forward to sampling products from McAtamney’s Gourmet Kitchen, Hinch Distillery, White’s Oats and Tayto in SuperValu Dungiven, and Deli Lites, Willowbrook Foods, Mullin’s Ice Cream and Copeland Distillery in SuperValu Eglinton, while entertainment includes music, face painting, balloon modelling, a surprise cartoon character and plenty of prizes with the spin-to-win wheel.
SuperValu brand manager Méabh Lenehan said: “As part of Musgrave NI, SuperValu spends £240m on local food and drink every year, supports over 250 local suppliers and stocks 6,000 local products in our stores. We’re delighted to be bringing some of our local suppliers to our stores, to showcase their fantastic products and celebrate everything local. We look forward to seeing our shoppers instore.”
The events take place between 12 and 3pm.
The other SuperValu stores on the roadshow route are in: Aughnacloy, Crossgar, Downpatrick, Fruitfield (Richhill), Irvinestown, Newry, Portadown and Portstewart.