SuperValu brings its summer roadshow to Eglinton

SuperValu’s penultimate summer roadshow visits Eglinton this Thursday (14th August), where shoppers can enjoy an afternoon of family entertainment and taste a variety of local food and drink to celebrate the food retail brand’s commitment to local.

Part of SuperValu’s ‘Love Local? So do we’ campaign, the roadshow which has visited stores across Northern Ireland, spotlights the fantastic range of local food and drink available in stores, as well as its people and local partnerships.

Customers can look forward to sampling products from Deli Lites, Long’s butchery, Mullin’s Ice Cream, Copeland Distillery, while entertainment includes music, face painting, balloon modelling, a surprise cartoon character and plenty of prizes with the spin-to-win wheel.

SuperValu brand manager Méabh Lenehan said: “As part of Musgrave NI, SuperValu spends £240m on local food and drink every year, supports over 250 local suppliers and stocks 6,000 local products in our stores. We’re delighted to be bringing some of our local suppliers to our stores, to showcase their fantastic products and celebrate everything local. We look forward to seeing our shoppers instore.”

The event takes place between 12 and 3pm.

The final roadshow is on Friday, 15th August at Aughnacloy and follows visits at SuperValu stores in Crossgar, Downpatrick, Dungiven, Fruitfield (Richhill), Irvinestown, Newry, Portadown and Portstewart.