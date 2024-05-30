Ten things to do in Northern Ireland 3-9 June

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are ten exciting things to do in Northern Ireland from 3-9 June

1. Belfast Punk Music Walking Tour, Belfast, 8 June. Come explore the story of punk music in Belfast on this walking tour, with a specialist music guide who has loved punk music since the 1970s. Since bands like The Outcasts, Rudi, Stiff Little Fingers, Ruefrex and Victim erupted onto the scene in Belfast back in the late 1970s, Belfast punk has held a special place in music history, near and far.

2. Belsonic, Belfast, 7 - 29 June. Belsonic returns to the idyllic setting of Ormeau Park, Belfast. The popular music festival will bring a host of international headline acts to the heart of Belfast city centre across the month of June. This year's sensational line-up includes Derek Ryan, Picture This, Limp Bizkit, Becky Hill, Sting, Blondie, Take That and Shania Twain.

3. Gig in the Garden at Rowallane Garden, Saintfield, County Down, 8 June. Join an unforgettable evening at Rowallane Garden. As the summer sun sets on the garden immerse yourself in an atmosphere of live music, delicious food, and fantastic company. From 6.30PM to 11PM, groove to the tunes of local alternative pop sensations Beauty Sleep and the Cool Hand String Band. The White Horse Bar in Saintfield, will be supplying beverages throughout the evening from their 'pop-up bar'. Hot food will also be available to add to the evening's festivities.

Belfast Punk Music Walking Tour, County Antrim

4. Paddle and Pizza on Strangford Lough, Killinchy, County Down, 8 June. Once you have mastered the basics of staying afloat on a Stand-Up Paddleboard, Joe, your paddle sports instructor will guide you around Ballymorran Bay and you’ll take a tour around the beautiful islands on Strangford Lough. By now you’ll have worked up an appetite so take a two-minute stroll back to Tracey’s Farmhouse Kitchen where the aroma of freshly cooked Pizzas will welcome you.

5. Montalto Estate Garden Tour with Head Gardener, Ballynahinch, County Down, 9 June. This tour is perfect for those who have an interest in gardens and want to gain an insight into what it takes to be shortlisted for the UK Garden of the Year. Your tour will start with a short talk about the history of the estate by its Head Gardener as you enjoy tea/coffee and scrumptious homemade shortbread. Following this, you will be inspired by the sights and scents of one of the most beautiful gardens in Northern Ireland.

6. Mind Of Sound - In The Heart Of The Cave, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh, 8 June. Go with the flow and immerse yourself in a spiritual sound journey deep within the heart of the Marble Arch show cave. Join in a musical meditative event that will quiet your mind and relax your body, while you recline and breathe in the ambience of the cave.

7. Orchard Cider Tour Experience with Tastings, Tea/Coffee, Apple Tart & Fresh Cream at Long Meadow Farm, Portadown, County Armagh, 6 June. Take part in a fully immersive orchard/cider experience in the company of the McKeever family. Enjoy an orchard walk explaining the various orchard plantations in place. This will change with the seasons. Visitors can experience the apple blossom in May or the trees laden with fruit from June-October.

The Derry Girls Experience at the Tower Museum

8. Summer Jamm in Strabane, County Tyrone, 8 June. Join the fun from 12pm - 5pm on Saturday 8th June when Strabane Town Centre comes alive with live music, dance and street entertainment. There will be music and entertainment across Strabane, the Roar Roar Dinosaur Show will bring an interactive learning experience to Castle Street and the Alley Theatre will host a fun-filled afternoon of exciting workshops, arts & crafts, face-painting, entertainment and refreshments.

9. The Derry Girls Experience, Derry~Londonderry, County Londonderry, visit website for open times. Visit the home of Derry Girls at the Tower Museum and discover where it all began. See original memorabilia from the hit show, like Erin’s diary, Aunt Sarah’s famous pyjamas and Ma Mary’s Woolworths sweater, not to mention the infamous Spice Girls’ costumes. Step into the set of the Quinn household and feel like one of the family.

10. Limitless Adventure Centre, Limavady, County Londonderry, visit website for open times. If you’re up for a challenge, then Limitless Adventure Centre is a must for you. Set a few miles off the Causeway Coastal Route and close to the River Foyle, this is one of our most beautiful rural locations. Adrenalin junkies and thrill seekers will love the array of experiences on offer. Or, if you’re a little less adventurous then target archery, laser clay shooting, laser tag or football golf are worth a turn.