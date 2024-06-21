The Nightingale Sings - Eric Gentet Soprano (18) St Patrick's Cathedral, Dublin, 21st August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As an official part of the National Ireland Heritage Week 2024, top soprano Eric Gentet - Le Rossignol (Nightingale) (18) will present a lunchtime solo concert on Wednesday 21st August in the Lady Chapel of St Patrick's Cathedral Dublin Dublin at 12 noon accompanied on piano by his talented brother Marc (12).

Eric will sing solo soprano items from the Messiah, first performed by the choir of St. Patrick's in April 1742.

Eric is entering his second year of a Bachelor of Physical Science and studies Lyric Singing at the Paris Conservatoire, and Marc studies for his Bacalaureat-1 at school and a Master's Degree (Year 3) at the National Conservatoire of Music & Dance in Paris.

Eric has several times wooed the hearts of Irish audiences by his pure soprano voice, the last at a concert in homage of the great boy sopranos of the past, including Ireland's own Billy Neely, Derek Barsham, Michael Morley and Richard Bonsall, the last boys to sing using the traditional Head Tone techniques .

Soprano Eric Gentet (18) and his accompanist brother, Marc (12)

In Dublin, Eric will also present classical and Operatic pieces as well as the well-loved folk songs of old Ireland.

Eric's voice has been compared favourably to the greatest boy sopranos of the past.

Eric sings in the same way as the boy sopranos of the past, who retained their angelic, controlled vibrato, singing voices long after the speaking voices had broken. This voice-technique total disappeared after the 1950s.

At the age of eight Eric became famous in France when he was the youngest child to sing opera on French TV, shocking the judges that he could sing so many difficult arias in nine languages. Immediately he was known as Eric Le Rossignol. He was then invited to be soloist with the Choir of the Red Army.

Soprano Eric Gentet (18)

At the age of eleven he was soloist with a choir of 10,000 children and orchestra in front of 40,000 spectators and viewed by millions on French TV. After that Eric performed in many churches, in France, Northern Ireland, South Korea, Portugal and twice in Australia.

Eric said: "The voices of the old boy sopranos live through me and I aim to keep and develop my soprano voice. Now I have the ability and maturity to sing some of the great emotional Operatic works originally written for boys but now only performed by women."

It is hoped that both Eric and Marc will have great success in the future.

Free tickets for the event will be available from the cathedral or via the Heritage Week link https://www.heritageweek.ie/